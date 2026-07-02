100% Jamaican-Made Thriller "Stew Peas" Sells Out Premiere, Earns Six Caribbean Film Award Nominations

"Stew Peas" cast at the Carib 5 Cinemas premiere on Saturday, June 27 Shernet Swearine, Tarique Barrett & Quera South at the "Stew Peas" premiere Kerry-Ann “Chiney K” Collins at the "Stew Peas" premiere

We believe this film has the power to transcend borders, connect with audiences around the world, and demonstrate what independent Jamaican filmmakers can achieve on the global stage.” — Horane Henry, Executive Producer

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jamaican-made psychological thriller " Stew Peas " premiered to a sold-out audience at Carib 5 Cinemas on Saturday, June 27, before announcing a nationwide theatrical release beginning July 22 and earning six nominations at the inaugural Caribbean Film Awards. Produced by iKon Media & Films in association with Fareye Films and distributed by FilmWorks Global, the film is quickly emerging as one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated independent productions of the year.The world premiere transformed Carib 5 into a celebration of Jamaican storytelling, bringing together filmmakers, actors, industry leaders, media, and supporters of local cinema for an unforgettable evening. Audiences responded with laughter, silence, emotion, and sustained applause—an unmistakable affirmation of the film’s emotional impact and the power of authentic Jamaican stories told through a distinctly local lens.Written, directed, and produced by Sosiessia Nixon-Kelly, "Stew Peas" follows Detective Tessa Riley as she struggles to balance the demands of family life while investigating the murder of her closest friend. As a mysterious housekeeper enters her home with dangerous intentions, long-buried secrets begin to surface, unraveling a gripping psychological thriller deeply rooted in Jamaican culture, family, identity, and resilience.The film features an accomplished ensemble cast led by Kerry-Ann “Chiney K” Collins, Tarique Barrett, Shernet Swearine, Quera South, Moses Wallace, Kimberlee Dobson, and Andre Campbell, showcasing an impressive blend of established performers and emerging Jamaican talent.“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished with Stew Peas,” said Horane Henry, Executive Producer. “Hearing audiences applaud because they saw themselves authentically represented on screen was one of the most rewarding moments of this journey. We believe this film has the power to transcend borders, connect with audiences around the world, and demonstrate what independent Jamaican filmmakers can achieve on the global stage.”For Nixon-Kelly, premiering the film in Jamaica was always the most important first step. “Premiere night at home hits differently. Jamaicans are the toughest audience you’ll ever face. If you can make them laugh, cry, and sit in silence with you, you know the story has landed. Watching Carib 5 come alive with supporters while seeing our cast and crew celebrated reminded me why I stayed true to telling an honest Jamaican story. There’s no better place to launch a film than home, and I’m excited to share Stew Peas with audiences around the world.”Momentum for the film continues to build with six nominations at the 2026 Caribbean Film Awards, including:- Best Feature Film- Best Director — Sosiessia Nixon-Kelly- Best Actress — Kerry-Ann “Chiney K” Collins- Best Screenplay- Caribbean Heritage Film Award- Caribbean Film of the YearThe nominations recognize the film’s artistic excellence, compelling storytelling, and meaningful contribution to Caribbean cinema.More than a successful premiere, Stew Peas represents a milestone for Jamaica’s growing film industry. Every stage of the production—from development and principal photography through post-production—was completed by Jamaican filmmakers and creative professionals. The project stands as a testament to the extraordinary talent that exists across the island while demonstrating that locally produced feature films can compete on the international stage and create meaningful opportunities for Jamaican actors, writers, editors, cinematographers, composers, production designers, and technicians.Following its nationwide Jamaican theatrical release on July 22, "Stew Peas" will make its United States premiere on August 23, 2026, in Greenbelt, Maryland, where members of the cast and creative team will join audiences from across the Jamaican diaspora for a special celebration of Caribbean storytelling.With a sold-out world premiere, nationwide theatrical distribution, six Caribbean Film Award nominations, and an international rollout now underway, "Stew Peas" is positioning itself as one of the year’s breakout Caribbean films—showcasing the strength, creativity, and global appeal of authentic Jamaican storytelling while inspiring greater investment in Jamaica’s thriving creative industries.For updates on theatrical showtimes, festival appearances, and international screenings, follow @stewpeasmovie on Instagram.About Stew Peas"Stew Peas" is a 100% Jamaican-made psychological thriller produced by iKon Media & Films in association with Fareye Films. Written, directed, and produced by Sosiessia Nixon-Kelly, the film follows Detective Tessa Riley as her investigation into the murder of her closest friend collides with a dangerous threat unfolding inside her own home. Blending psychological suspense, family drama, and authentic Jamaican storytelling, Stew Peas celebrates the richness of Caribbean cinema while exploring universal themes of truth, identity, family, and home.###About iWoman MediaiWoman Media is a women-led multimedia company specializing in strategic communications, public relations, audience development, and creator amplification. Founded by Emmy Award-winning journalist, producer, and media strategist Cathleen Trigg-Jones, the company helps filmmakers, content creators, brands, nonprofits, and corporate partners expand their visibility and connect with audiences worldwide. Its portfolio includes iWomanTV, a global streaming network, and iWoman Studios, a creative production and content services division. While rooted in elevating women's voices, iWoman Media proudly serves diverse creators and audiences across entertainment, media, business, sports, technology, health, and social impact. Learn more at iWoman.TV

"Stew Peas" Official Trailer

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