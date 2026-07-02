TJM Labs Announces $100M Raised, 450+ Live Pharmacies, and Two Acquisitions as It Defines Pharmacy AI

Built by pharmacists and engineers, the pharmacy AI platform reveals unannounced funding rounds and acquisitions as it consolidates a fragmenting market.

With AI agents processing more than 500,000 pharmacy tasks every day across 450+ pharmacies and $100 million raised, we're accelerating the platform pharmacies already rely on.” — Jonathan Adly, Founder and CEO at TJM Labs

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TJM Labs , the leading pharmacy AI platform automating operational work for pharmacies, today announced it has raised $100 million across three funding rounds in approximately six months: a $10 million Series A , a $15 million Series A-1, and a $75 million Series B led by Elephant, with participation from Arthur Ventures and Updata. The company also announced it is now live in 450+ pharmacies and has completed two acquisitions, EncoreRx and Pharmesol, expanding its automation and voice capabilities into a single pharmacy-native platform.TJM Labs’ AI agents automate repetitive workflows including prescription intake, data entry, refills, prior authorization support, and patient communication across the pharmacy systems teams already use. The announcement marks the company's shift from quiet operator to visible category leader as the pharmacy AI market moves beyond pilots and point solutions to enterprise-scale platforms.“Pharmacy AI is no longer theoretical — it is already running in hundreds of pharmacies,” said Jonathan Adly, Founder and CEO of TJM Labs. “We built TJM Labs to automate the real operational work that slows pharmacy teams down, and we’ve done it with pharmacists and engineers working side by side. With AI agents processing more than 500,000 pharmacy tasks every day across 450+ pharmacies and $100 million raised, we're accelerating the platform pharmacies already rely on.”Built by pharmacists, for pharmaciesTJM Labs’ core differentiator is its pharmacy-native expertise. The company was founded by a team with deep experience in pharmacy operations, including Adly, who worked as a pharmacist for 15 years prior to founding TJM Labs.That expertise is built into the company’s Dual-Expert Model™, which pairs pharmacists with AI engineers on deployments so automation is designed around real pharmacy workflows, operational complexity, and pharmacist oversight. TJM’s AI agents operate across the systems pharmacy teams already use, helping automate workflows without requiring rip-and-replace.Consolidating a fragmenting marketAs pharmacies move beyond point solutions toward enterprise AI platforms, TJM Labs is leading with a unified platform approach. The company’s acquisitions of EncoreRx and Pharmesol add automation and voice capabilities into one pharmacy-native platform.“TJM Labs has built what pharmacy AI companies are still pitching: a production platform already running inside hundreds of pharmacies processing hundreds of millions of tasks annually,” said Jeremiah Daly, General Partner at Elephant. “The company’s combination of pharmacy-native expertise, deployed AI agents, and measurable customer outcomes gives it a clear leadership position in a category moving from experimentation to infrastructure.”TJM’s approach is designed to reallocate labor, not replace clinical judgment. Its agents reduce repetitive manual work that contributes to staff burnout and operational bottlenecks, freeing pharmacists and technicians to focus more time on patient care.Proven across pharmacy segmentsTJM Labs has scaled across retail, specialty, compounding, long-term care, mail order, central fill, and enterprise pharmacy environments, from independent pharmacies to high-volume, multi-location operations.“TJM Labs has been a game changer for our pharmacy. In a highly regulated environment where automation and AI aren’t easy to implement, their experience and thoughtful approach made all the difference,” said Ann Olaguer, Senior Director, Data Strategy and IT at Valor Compounding Pharmacy. “We already have a strong tech stack, and TJM helped us truly leverage it by designing AI agents that fit our workflows, reduce manual work, and let our teams focus more on patient care. The impact has been immediate and meaningful across our operations. Their team is responsive, knowledgeable, and transparent. They genuinely feel like an extension of our team.”To learn more about TJM Labs’ pharmacy AI platform, visit https://tjmlabs.com/contact-us/ About TJM LabsTJM Labs is the leading pharmacy AI platform, automating operational work across the pharmacy systems teams already use. Built by pharmacists and AI engineers, TJM's AI agents process more than 500,000 pharmacy tasks every day across 450+ pharmacies, powering operations from independent pharmacies to enterprise organizations. Backed by $100 million raised and the acquisitions of EncoreRx and Pharmesol, TJM Labs is consolidating pharmacy AI into a single, pharmacy-native platform. Learn more at www.tjmlabs.com

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