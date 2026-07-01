Michael Bradley Announces James & Bradley Law Firm's Gold Win for Best Criminal Defense Law 2026

This recognition belongs to our entire team, whose hard work, professionalism, and commitment to our clients make achievements like this possible.” — Michael Bradley

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Criminal defense attorney Michael Bradley is celebrating a significant milestone after James & Bradley Law Firm, LLC was awarded Gold for Best Criminal Defense Law in the 2026 Best of St. Tammany Awards , recognizing the firm's dedication to exceptional legal representation and its trusted reputation throughout St. Tammany.The annual Best of St. Tammany Awards recognize outstanding local businesses and professionals across a wide range of industries. The Gold designation in the Criminal Defense Law category reflects the confidence that clients and members of the community have placed in James & Bradley Law Firm and its commitment to delivering experienced, results-driven criminal defense representation.Founded by attorneys Michael Bradley and Mark James II, James & Bradley Law Firm has built its reputation on a collaborative, trial-ready approach to criminal defense. Rather than assigning a single attorney to each matter, the firm's attorneys and legal staff work together on every case, preparing each one from the outset as though it will ultimately be presented before a jury.Bradley has represented clients throughout southeast Louisiana in cases involving DUI and DWI offenses, drug crimes, violent offenses, domestic violence allegations, white-collar crimes, juvenile matters, and criminal appeals. Under his leadership, the firm has continued to expand its criminal defense practice across St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Livingston, and Washington Parishes, earning recognition for strategic advocacy and unwavering dedication to protecting clients' rights."This award is especially meaningful because it comes from the community we have the privilege of serving every day," said Bradley. "We are incredibly grateful to everyone who voted for James & Bradley Law Firm. This recognition belongs to our entire team, whose hard work, professionalism, and commitment to our clients make achievements like this possible."The Gold award adds to a growing list of accolades associated with Bradley and the firm. Bradley has also been recognized as St. Tammany West's Favorite Overall Attorney and has been selected as one of The National Trial Lawyers Top 100, reflecting both community appreciation and professional recognition throughout his legal career.For individuals facing criminal charges, choosing experienced legal representation can have a lasting impact on the outcome of a case. James & Bradley Law Firm continues to represent clients throughout southern Louisiana with the philosophy that every client deserves the full resources of a dedicated legal team prepared to fight for the best possible result.About Michael BradleyMichael Bradley is a criminal defense attorney and co-founder of James & Bradley Law Firm, LLC in Covington, Louisiana. With more than 18 years of legal experience, he represents clients throughout southeast Louisiana in a wide range of criminal defense matters. His practice is built on a collaborative, trial-focused philosophy designed to provide clients with experienced, strategic, and personalized legal representation.About James & Bradley Law Firm, LLCJames & Bradley Law Firm, LLC is a criminal defense law firm based in Covington, Louisiana, founded by attorneys Michael Bradley and Mark James II. The firm serves clients throughout St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Livingston, Washington, and surrounding parishes, representing individuals charged with misdemeanors and felonies, including DUI and DWI offenses, drug crimes, violent crimes, domestic violence allegations, white-collar offenses, juvenile matters, and criminal appeals. Through a collaborative, trial-focused approach, the firm is committed to providing every client with skilled advocacy and exceptional legal representation.

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