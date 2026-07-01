WBC Reopens Tools to Help Wyoming Businesses Expand into New Markets

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Beginning Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) will reopen two grant programs designed to help homegrown companies overcome the financial barriers of entering new domestic and international markets.

The Market Expansion Grant (MEG) and the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) provide direct funding to offset the high risks and costs of scaling a business outside Wyoming’s borders.

“Wyoming businesses are built on grit and great ideas, but expanding into new territory takes capital,” said WBC Market Development Advisor Kade McMillan. “These tools are designed to take the financial friction out of trade shows, marketing, and market entry so our local companies can focus on growing their customer base and creating high-quality jobs right here at home.”

Two Tracks for Business Success

Domestic Expansion (MEG): This tool offsets the costs of entering new U.S. markets outside of Wyoming, giving small businesses the financial confidence to test lucrative new regions without risking their daily operational capital.

International Exporting (STEP): Funded in part through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), this program empowers Wyoming companies to confidently scale operations globally, enter international trade agreements, and increase the value of Wyoming-made exports.

Priority will be given to applicants who have clearly identified a high-potential new market and show a clear plan for how this funding will remove the specific barriers holding them back from entering it.

How to Access These Tools

Market Expansion Grant (MEG)

Applications Open: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (First-come, first-served)

Eligible Activities: Through June 30, 2027

Funding Available: Up to $4,000 per application (Maximum of two grants per company)

Learn More & Apply: wbc.pub/MEG

State Trade Expansion Program (STEP)

Applications Open: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Eligible Activities: Through September 29, 2027

Funding Available: Up to $5,000 per application (Maximum of two grants per company)

Learn More & Apply: wbc.pub/STEP

Requirements: Companies must be Wyoming-based, for-profit entities with a product or service ready to sell outside state lines. For eligibility questions or application assistance, contact Kade McMillan at [email protected].