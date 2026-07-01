Alachua County Reminds Residents of Seasonal Fertilizer Ban

Alachua County is reminding residents that the annual landscape fertilizer ban takes effect today, July 1, 2026, and will remain in place through Feb. 28, 2027.

The application of landscape fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorus is prohibited during this period because fertilizers are more likely to be washed off landscapes and into stormwater systems, creeks, lakes and the aquifer. These measures apply countywide and are critical to preventing harmful algae outbreaks and meeting the state’s Basin Management Action Plan (BMAP) for improving water quality.

Key provisions of the Alachua County Fertilizer Ordinance include:

Fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorus may not be applied from July 1 through Feb. 28.

The ban does not apply to vegetable gardens and fruit trees.

Phosphorus is prohibited year-round unless a soil or tissue test confirms a deficiency.

Fertilizer may not be applied when soils are saturated, before heavy rainfall, or within 30 days of seeding or sodding.

Fertilizer must not be applied within 10 feet of a waterbody (or 3 feet if a deflector shield is used).

Any fertilizer spilled on sidewalks, driveways, or streets must be immediately cleaned up and not washed into storm drains.





“Fertilizer applied during the rainy season and the cooler months is often not absorbed by plants and instead washes into our waterways,” said Senior Environmental Specialist Luke Sekula. “By following these guidelines, residents can play a direct role in protecting Alachua County’s natural resources.”

Residents are encouraged to join the 68% of Alachua County residents who have eliminated fertilizer use altogether. Studies and local outreach efforts show that many landscapes can remain healthy without routine fertilizer applications.

Learn more about the fertilizer ordinance, best management practices, or to take the Fertilizer-Free Yard Pledge.

For more information, contact Alachua County Environmental Specialist Luke Sekula at 352-264-6822 or lsekula@alachuacounty.us.

