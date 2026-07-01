American Samoa to Host Final America 250 Display on Independence Day with Drones and Fireworks

In a rendered preview, drones depict an eagle flying through pyrotechnics in American Samoa's Fourth of July 2026 drone and fireworks show. A rendered preview of American Samoa's 4th of July 2026 display shows the words America 250 in drones above fireworks.

The island will honor USA's 250th year with a massive drone and pyrotechnic show — the last official America 250 celebration in the U.S. on July 4th.

While we’ve enjoyed fireworks before, combining cutting-edge drone technology with pyrotechnics creates an entirely new experience for our community.” — Niko Wendt, CEO of Reid Group

PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verge Aero along with ASTCA and Reid Group are pleased to announce that the drone and pyrotechnic show taking place on Saturday, July 4th in Tafuna will be the final official America 250 celebration across all U.S. states and territories on Independence Day 2026, due to the island’s unique time zone.“Historic” is how ASTCA’s CEO, Folasaitu Sorepa Fata Thomas, describes American Samoa’s 250th event. “This is truly a once-in-a-generation celebration. American Samoa is honoring America’s 250th anniversary in a way that’s never been done before here — a full week of community events culminating in an unforgettable evening of music, drones, fireworks, and celebration. It’s a moment that our island, and our people, will remember for years to come.”This will be the largest drone-and-fireworks display in American Samoa's history. A fleet of 300 drones — including pyro-drones carrying live pyrotechnics — will perform custom animations honoring both America and American Samoa, with island-inspired and America 250-themed visuals created specifically for this event. The drone formations are choreographed seamlessly with the ground-launched fireworks, combining two layers of aerial art into a single unified experience.The celebration will take place at Lions Park in Tafuna, with the concert hosted on the adjacent Samoa Motors grounds. The best display viewing areas will be throughout Lions Park and the surrounding open areas.“We’re expecting one of the largest Independence Day crowds American Samoa has seen in years, with several thousand residents and visitors joining us for what promises to be an unforgettable evening,” Thomas said.The island’s celebration kicks off with a week-long festival featuring the return of the Fautasi races, sporting events, cultural ceremonies, museum exhibitions, a classic car show, and family activities leading into Independence Day. On July 4, the celebration culminates at Lions Park, with gates opening at 3:00 p.m. A pre-show featuring local performers begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by performances from international headliners Stan Walker, Kennyon Brown, DJ NOIZ, and the NATO Brothers. Guests can also enjoy food vendors, cultural entertainment, and activities for the whole family throughout the afternoon and evening. The celebration concludes with a spectacular synchronized drone and fireworks display, illuminating the skies over American Samoa between 8:30pm and 9:00 p.m.“While we’ve enjoyed fireworks before, combining cutting-edge drone technology with pyrotechnics creates an entirely new experience for our community,” said Niko Wendt, CEO of Reid Group. “Most importantly, this brings families, cultures, veterans, and our entire community together to celebrate 250 years of American history.”ASTCA is proud to present this event alongside the Reid Family Group, whose family of companies — including Vaimalu, Coca-Cola, Active Pro, Samoa Motors, Pago Motors, and P.E. Reid & Stevedoring — have played an instrumental role in making this celebration possible.ASTCA also extends sincere appreciation to Hon. Gov Pula’ali’i Nikolao Pula, Hon. Lt. Gov. Pulu Ae Ae Jr., all support agencies under the American Samoa Government, NOAA Weather station, first responders, public safety agencies, volunteers, production crews, performers, and the many organizations working tirelessly behind the scenes.Finally, ASTCA thanks the people of American Samoa. “This celebration belongs to our community. We invite everyone to come together, celebrate safely, and be part of a historic milestone that only happens once in a lifetime,” Thomas said.The drone and firework performance is produced by Verge Aero along with partner HI Pyro — Hawaii Explosives & Pyrotechnics, Inc. Additional details about American Samoa’s 2026 Independence Day celebration can be found on ASTCA’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ASTCA684

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