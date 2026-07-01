Casa Lily and Lily Cantero Reimagine the Soccer Cleat as Luxury Fashion During the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lily Cantero and Cynthia Lau

Female-founded collaboration transforms the iconic soccer cleat into a sculptural high heel, blending football, fashion, art, and culture.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world's attention turns to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Casa Lily , the Miami-based luxury footwear brand founded by mother-daughter duo Cynthia Lau and Idania Miranda, has unveiled a bold collaboration with internationally recognized sports artist Lily Cantero, transforming the iconic soccer cleat into a sculptural high heel that celebrates football's influence far beyond the pitch.The collaboration preserves the familiar silhouette of the traditional football boot while reimagining it through the lens of luxury fashion. Conceived by Lau and brought to life through Cantero's artistic vision, the design transforms one of the world's most recognizable athletic symbols into a collectible work of art that explores identity, creativity, and the growing influence of women within global football culture.Thoughtful design elements pay tribute to the game itself, including the phrase "For the Love of the Game" along the side of the shoe and an etched tongue pattern inspired by the markings of a soccer field. Together, these details honor football's heritage while elevating the cleat into a statement piece of contemporary design.Rather than creating another sports-inspired product, the collaboration examines how athletic symbols can evolve into cultural artifacts, reflecting the powerful connection between sport, fashion, art, and artistic expression.The launch comes at a pivotal moment as the 2026 FIFA World Cup shines a global spotlight on football's influence beyond competition. As conversations surrounding fashion, design, and culture continue to grow alongside the tournament, the collaboration offers a fresh perspective on one of the sport's most recognizable icons.Based in Miami, one of the official host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Casa Lily brings a distinctly Miami perspective to the growing intersection of football, luxury fashion, art, and design.The collaboration also highlights the influence of female entrepreneurs and artists within industries traditionally dominated by men. By combining Lau's luxury footwear design with Cantero's celebrated sports artistry, the partnership demonstrates how creative collaboration can reshape the conversation around the world's most popular sport.Designed in Miami and handcrafted in Portugal, Casa Lily has presented collections during Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, earning recognition for footwear that blends craftsmanship, femininity, and international design.Lily Cantero is an internationally recognized sports artist celebrated for her portraits of football legends including Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Pelé, and Gianni Infantino. Her artwork has been featured at major international sporting events and recognized by leading global media outlets, including CNN and The New York Times.Launching during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the collaboration reflects football's evolution from sport to global cultural phenomenon, demonstrating how one of its most recognizable symbols can inspire contemporary fashion, fine art, and collectible design.

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