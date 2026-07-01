Attorney General Jackley Announces Mike Durfee Prison Inmate Found Guilty of Possession of Illegal Substances

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Mike Durfee State Prison inmate has been found guilty of one felony count of Possession of a Prohibited Substance by an Inmate and one felony count of Unauthorized Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Keith Hawk, 41, was found guilty Wednesday by a Bon Homme Country Circuit Court jury. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on the Possession of a Prohibited Substance by an Inmate charge and a maximum sentence of five years in prison on the Unauthorized Possession of a Controlled Substance. Because he is an inmate, the sentences for each charge may be doubled.

The crimes occurred Nov. 18, 2025. The substance involved was identified as K2.

Hawk will be sentenced Aug. 21, 2026.

The case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office prosecuted.

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