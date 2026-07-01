Space Florida, Israel Innovation Authority Award $600,000 in Funding to Fuel International Aerospace Collaboration

EXPLORATION PARK, Fla.—July 1, 2026—Today Space Florida, the state's aerospace finance and development authority, and the Israel Innovation Authority, an independent publicly funded agency dedicated to fostering innovation ecosystems, announced the award recipients of the 13th round of funding from the Space Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership Program. To date, Florida and Israel have helped fund over $23 million in valuable and innovative research.

This year's winners are two Florida-Israeli partnerships advancing next-generation aerospace and aviation technologies:

MySky Eco, Inc. of Port Orange, FL and Airwayz of Tel Aviv, Israel ($400,000)

SRF Consulting Group, Inc. of Tallahassee, FL and Mobility Insight LTD of Kfar Saba, Israel ($200,000)

MySky Eco and Airwayz will build on their first-phase success integrating Airwayz's AI-powered traffic management system into MySky's MS-1L aircraft. Phase II will push the aircraft to fly farther, higher, and more autonomously, with stronger navigation and communication systems, smarter AI-driven flight planning, and alignment with national air traffic standards — bringing both companies closer to a commercial-ready product and helping pave the way for safe drone integration into U.S. airspace.

SRF Consulting Group and Mobility Insight will roll out a smart traffic management system to help Central Florida's busy roads run more smoothly — covering routes used by residents, major attractions, Orlando International Airport, and NASA's Kennedy Space Center. After a successful test phase, the project will go live in partnership with FDOT District 5 and Brevard County. The system, called Mobi, uses AI to pull together real-time data — from traffic cameras and sensors to rocket launch schedules — to predict congestion before it happens and help keep the Space Coast moving.

"Florida's position as the global hub for aerospace and space commerce is built on exactly this kind of collaboration — connecting world-class Florida companies with international innovators to solve real-world challenges," said Jeanette Nuñez, Chair, Space Florida's Board of Directors. "These partnerships exemplify the forward-thinking investment that keeps Florida at the leading edge of the aerospace industry."

The Space Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership Program has supported the research, development, and commercialization of aerospace and related technology projects for the benefit of Florida's and Israel's economy since 2013.

Dror Bin, CEO, Israel Innovation Authority, said: "Congratulations to this year's award recipients. These projects reflect the strength of international collaboration in driving breakthrough innovation and transforming bold ideas into real-world impact. The partnership between Florida and Israel brings together complementary strengths — Florida's dynamic aerospace ecosystem and Israel's globally recognized innovation capabilities — creating a powerful platform for developing next-generation technologies, accelerating commercialization, and generating economic growth for both regions. We are proud to support collaborations that advance shared opportunities and strengthen the enduring ties between our innovation ecosystems."

"Florida is the world's hub for aerospace commerce and collaboration, and programs like this are a big reason why," said Rob Long, President and CEO, Space Florida. "By connecting Florida companies with Israeli innovators, we're building the international partnerships that cement Florida's leadership in the global aerospace economy for years to come."

The joint funding program was established in cooperation and ongoing support of Select Florida and continues to fund projects with transformative implications for the aerospace industry. Through this collaboration, Florida-based companies have gained access to Israeli technological expertise and innovation, while Israeli companies have benefited from the state's thriving aerospace ecosystem.

More information can be found at www.spaceflorida.gov/israelpartnership.

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Media Contact

Alayna Curry, APR

acurry@spaceflorida.gov

About Space Florida

Space Florida is where leading aerospace companies get everything they need to see their new ideas take off. As the state’s independent aerospace finance and development authority, Space Florida brings a mix of unrivaled experience, unmatched financial tools, and unbeatable location to the table by providing critical business financing opportunities for the aerospace industry, managing infrastructure investment in the state’s spaceport system, and facilitating research and development, workforce, education, and investment programs.

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