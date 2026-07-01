TRAFFIC ALERT* Resurfacing Section of MD 307 in Dorchester County Starting Monday, July 6

(July 1, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a resurfacing project on MD 307 (Broad Street/Williamsburg Road) between MD 331 (N. Main Street) and Palmer Mill Road in Dorchester County starting Monday, July 6. The work should be completed by mid-September, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect daytime single-lane closures during weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as crews begin the milling and resurfacing operations.

Contractor, Allan Myers of Fallston, MD will use signs, cones, and flaggers to safely guide motorists through the work zone. The single lane closures will be in place until the project has been completed.

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and changing driving patterns in the work zone. Slow Down and move over in work zones. It’s the law.