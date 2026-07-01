Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,233 in the last 365 days.

*TRAFFIC ALERT* Resurfacing Section of MD 307 in Dorchester County Starting Monday, July 6

MD 307 sign

MD 307 sign

(July 1, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a resurfacing project on MD 307 (Broad Street/Williamsburg Road) between MD 331 (N. Main Street) and Palmer Mill Road in Dorchester County starting Monday, July 6. The work should be completed by mid-September, weather permitting.  

Drivers can expect daytime single-lane closures during weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as crews begin the milling and resurfacing operations.   

Contractor, Allan Myers of Fallston, MD will use signs, cones, and flaggers to safely guide motorists through the work zone. The single lane closures will be in place until the project has been completed. 

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and changing driving patterns in the work zone. Slow Down and move over in work zones. It’s the law. 

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, news and travel information, visit roads.maryland.gov​.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

*TRAFFIC ALERT* Resurfacing Section of MD 307 in Dorchester County Starting Monday, July 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.