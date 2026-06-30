NCDHHS Urges Caution Outdoors Amid Late June, Early July Heat Wave

A dangerous heat wave is expected in North Carolina this Fourth of July Weekend. High temperatures will likely exceed 100 degrees and, combined with humidity, could feel like 110 degrees. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is urging caution when spending time outdoors or in areas that are not air conditioned and encourages people to drink plenty of water and be alert for signs of heat-related illness. NCDHHS has already documented more than 1,808 emergency department visits for heat-related illness between May 1 to June 28, 2026, which is above the average of 1,363 heat-related illness emergency department visits in the same time period in 2021 to 2025.

"Heat-related illnesses can affect anyone, regardless of age or physical condition, so it’s important for everyone to stay alert when spending time outside over the holiday," said Dr. Zack Moore, NCDHHS State Epidemiologist. "Recognizing the symptoms of heat illness early is key to preventing serious complications."

Signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, heavy sweating and nausea. If you are experiencing these symptoms, move to a cooler area, sip cool water, and seek medical help if symptoms do not improve. Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, which is a medical emergency. Symptoms of heat stroke can include confusion, slurred speech and loss of consciousness. If you or someone you know is showing signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately, move to a cooler area, loosen clothing and remove extra layers, and use water/ice and cold, wet towels to cool the entire body.

To help prevent heat-related illness, the NCDHHS Heat Health Alert System sends out heat alerts when the forecast is projected to reach unhealthy levels. From May 1 to June 29 of this year, more than 692 county-level alerts were distributed in English and Spanish across the state. Visit the NCDHHS Climate and Health webpage to sign up for heat alerts.

NCDHHS also recommends the following tips to stay safe in hot weather:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Avoid or reduce alcohol and caffeine intake.

Limit time outside: Avoid outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day if possible. Wear light, loose clothing and take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning.

Seek air conditioning: If you don’t have air conditioning and it’s hotter than 95 degrees, go to a public building where it’s cooler.

Look out for others: Check in on family, friends and coworkers to make sure they are hydrating and staying cool.

Stay informed: Sign up for NCDHHS heat alerts and stay updated on local weather forecasts so you can safely plan outdoor activities.

The NCDHHS Division of Public Health continues to provide reports and outreach to minimize extreme heat impacts. In addition to the Heat-Related Illness Surveillance System and Heat Health Alert System, the NCDHHS Climate and Health Team provides other services to prevent heat-related illness, including:

Conducting outreach to local health departments, and at community events and conferences to distribute heat health resources and increase awareness of the heat health alert system;

Creating free shareable education and communications materials on the dangers of extreme heat and how to stay safe;

Distributing educational materials to populations at risk of extreme heat exposure, including water bottles, cooling towels and hats that include guidance on heat prevention strategies; and

Supporting the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s State Resilience Office in planning and leading the Extreme Heat Cohort Program for local governments and partners to develop a heat action plan.

Se espera una peligrosa ola de calor en Carolina del Norte este fin de semana del 4 de julio. Las altas temperaturas probablemente superarán los 100 grados y, combinadas con la humedad, podrían sentirse como 110 grados. El Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de Carolina del Norte (NCDHHS, por sus siglas en inglés) insta a tener precaución al pasar tiempo al aire libre o en áreas que no tienen aire acondicionado y anima a las personas a beber mucha agua y estar atentos a signos de enfermedades relacionadas con el calor. NCDHHS ya ha documentado más de 1,808 visitas al departamento de emergencias por enfermedades relacionadas con el calor entre el 1 de mayo y el 28 de junio de 2026, lo que es más del promedio de 1,363 visitas al departamento de emergencias por enfermedades relacionadas con el calor en el mismo período de 2021 a 2025.

"Las enfermedades relacionadas con el calor pueden afectar a cualquier persona, independientemente de su edad o condición física, por lo que es importante que todos estén alertas cuando pasen tiempo al aire libre durante las vacaciones", dijo el Dr. Zack Moore, epidemiólogo estatal de NCDHHS. "Reconocer temprano los síntomas de la enfermedad por calor es clave para prevenir complicaciones graves".

Los signos y síntomas de agotamiento por calor incluyen mareos, sudor intenso y náuseas. Si experimenta estos síntomas, muévase a un área más fresca, beba agua fría y busque ayuda médica si los síntomas no mejoran. El agotamiento por calor puede provocar un golpe de calor (insolación), cual es una emergencia médica. Los síntomas del golpe de calor pueden incluir confusión, dificultad para hablar y pérdida del conocimiento. Si usted o alguien que conoce muestra signos de golpe de calor, llame al 911 de inmediato, muévase a un área más fresca, afloje la ropa y quite las capas extras, y use agua o hielo y toallas frías y húmedas para enfriar todo el cuerpo.

Para ayudar a prevenir enfermedades relacionadas con el calor, el Sistema de Alerta de Salud por Calor del NCDHHS envía alertas de calor cuando se prevé que el pronóstico alcance niveles insalubres. Del 1 de mayo al 29 de junio de este año, se distribuyeron más de 692 alertas a nivel de condado en inglés y español en todo el estado. Visite la página web de Clima y Salud del NCDHHS para inscribirse y recibir alertas por el calor.

NCDHHS también recomienda los siguientes consejos para mantenerse a salvo en climas cálidos:

Manténgase hidratado: beba mucha agua durante todo el día y no espere hasta que tenga sed para beber. Evite o reduzca el consumo de alcohol y cafeína.

Limite el tiempo al aire libre: evite la actividad al aire libre durante el tiempo más caluroso del día si es posible. Use ropa ligera y suelta, y tome descansos frecuentes en la sombra o en el aire acondicionado.

Busque aire acondicionado: si no tiene aire acondicionado y la temperatura está a más de 95 grados, vaya a un edificio público donde esté más fresco.

Esté atento a los demás: esté pendiente de su familia, amigos y compañeros de trabajo para asegurarse de que se hidraten y se mantengan frescos durante el calor.

Manténgase informado: suscríbase a las alertas de calor de NCDHHS y manténgase actualizado sobre los pronósticos meteorológicos locales para que pueda planificar actividades al aire libre de manera segura.

La División de Salud Pública de NCDHHS continúa proporcionando informes y actividades de divulgación para minimizar los impactos del calor extremo. Además del Sistema de Vigilancia de Enfermedades Relacionadas con el Calor y el Sistema de Alerta de Salud por Calor, el Equipo de Clima y Salud de NCDHHS proporciona otros servicios para prevenir enfermedades relacionadas con el calor, que incluyen: