Tabitha Brown Expands Her Fragrance Brand with the Launch of a New Body Mist Collection on July 10

These body mists were created to help people carry joy, confidence, and love with them every single day. I wanted every spray to feel like a fresh start.”
— Tabitha Brown

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress, two-time Emmy Award-winning host, four-time New York Times bestselling author, four-time NAACP Image Award winner, and serial entrepreneur Tabitha Brown continues to redefine the fragrance industry with the launch of her highly anticipated Body Mist Collection, available beginning Friday, July 10, 2026.

Priced at $25 SRP, the collection will be available exclusively at TabithaBrown.com and TabAndChance.com, marking the next exciting chapter for Tabitha Brown— building on the love and momentum of the successful fragrance brand she created with her husband, Chance Brown, Fridays with Tab and Chance.

In just one year, the independently owned fragrance company has become a remarkable success story. Since its debut in April 2025 without traditional retail distribution, Fridays with Tab & Chance has grown into a multimillion-dollar brand, fueled almost entirely by social media and the unwavering support of Tabitha Brown’s deeply engaged community. With an impressive 4.9-star customer rating, the brand has proven that authenticity, storytelling, and genuine connection remain some of the most powerful drivers in modern beauty.

Now, the brand invites customers to experience fragrance in an entirely new way.

The Body Mist Collection was created to deliver luxurious, everyday fragrance that’s effortless to wear, layer, and love. Designed to complement every mood and moment, each scent captures the optimism, warmth, and intentional living that have become synonymous with the Tabitha Brown brand.

The collection features three signature fragrances, each packaged in a generous 6.76 fl. oz. (200 ml) bottle and proudly made in the USA:

Stay Focused is a crisp, shower-fresh fragrance that opens with sparkling Lemon, Apple, and Peach before unfolding into Ginger, Jasmine, and Rose, finishing with comforting Vanilla and Musk. Fresh, clean, and energizing, it’s designed to inspire clarity and confidence throughout the day.

Spread Love surrounds the senses with soft notes of Sugar and Cream blended with Apple, Nutmeg, Bergamot, Magnolia, and Jasmine, creating a fragrance that feels warm, comforting, and inviting—like a hug in a bottle.

Hello There Sunshine radiates happiness through vibrant notes of Lemon, Mandarin, Ginger, Amber, and Vanilla, delivering a bright citrus fragrance that feels like sunshine wherever you go.

“Fragrance has always been about more than smelling good—it’s about how you want to feel,” says Tabitha Brown. “These body mists were created to help people carry joy, confidence, and love with them every single day. I wanted every spray to feel like a fresh start.”

The collection will officially debut during Tab’s Beach Club, an exclusive, invitation-only celebration commemorating the launch.

Full-size media samples are available upon request.

Monique L Webber
MLWPR
mlwpr@mlwpr.com

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Tabitha Brown Expands Her Fragrance Brand with the Launch of a New Body Mist Collection on July 10

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