Pavement Repair Project Scheduled on Eastbound U.S. Route 36 in Shelby and Marion Counties

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, pavement repairs are scheduled to begin on eastbound U.S. Route 36 in Shelby and Marion counties, as early as July 13. Contractor crews will be working between 0.5 mile east of North Fork Salt River near Hunnewell in Shelby County and 0.4 mile east of CR 381 near Monroe City in Marion County.

During this time, motorists can expect the following traffic impacts where crews are actively working:

Lane reductions with a 11-foot width restriction

Speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph

Periodic overnight lane reductions throughout the project

Work hours may vary as the project progresses

The $1.3 million contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. of Columbia, MO. Operations are scheduled to be complete by October 2026. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information on this and other projects in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636). Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second while driving, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel.