Anthony's River Oaks Launches Pranzo! A New Weekday Italian Lunch Menu

Anthony's River Oaks Pranzo! lunch featuring a handcrafted schiacciata sandwich served with a fresh mixed greens salad, available weekdays in Houston's River Oaks.

Anthony's River Oaks debuts Pranzo!, a weekday lunch menu with house-made pasta, Tuscan schiacciata, Italian ingredients & no seed oils.

Our goal with Pranzo! is to serve authentic Italian lunches with fresh house-made pasta, premium ingredients, extra virgin olive oil, and no seed oils.” — Anthony Russo, Founder & CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony's River Oaks Launches Pranzo! A New Weekday Italian Lunch Experience Featuring House-Made Pasta, Schiacciata Sandwiches, and Premium Italian IngredientsAnthony's River Oaks is introducing Pranzo!, an elevated weekday lunch menu designed to bring authentic Italian flavors, premium imported ingredients, and handcrafted preparation to Houston's River Oaks neighborhood.Available Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Pranzo! offers a refined yet approachable lunch experience for professionals, neighborhood residents, shoppers, and anyone looking to enjoy fresh Italian cuisine without sacrificing quality or time.Built around Anthony's philosophy that exceptional food begins with exceptional ingredients, the new menu showcases house-made fresh pasta, authentic Tuscan schiacciata sandwiches, imported Italian products, and a commitment to cooking with extra virgin olive oil instead of seed oils."Our vision for Pranzo! was simple—to create a lunch experience that feels authentic, fresh, and satisfying while staying true to traditional Italian cooking," said Anthony Russo, Founder & CEO. "Every detail matters, from the semolina flour we import from Italy to the fresh pasta we make in-house every day. We believe guests deserve Italian food prepared with premium ingredients and without compromising on quality."The centerpiece of the Pranzo! menu is Anthony's signature Fresh Pasta Lunch, which allows guests to customize their meal by selecting from freshly prepared pasta varieties including rigatoni, pappardelle, fettuccine, gnocchi, and spaghetti.Each pasta is paired with one of Anthony's signature sauces, including Pomodoro Sauce, Anthony's Vodka Sauce, Cacio e Pepe con Ricotta, Sicilian Pistachio Pesto, Wild Mushroom Truffle Cream, and Wagyu Meat Sauce. Every pasta lunch is served with a choice of Caesar Salad or Lemon Arugula Salad, creating a complete Italian lunch experience.Guests may also enhance their meal with premium additions such as Gulf shrimp, wild salmon, Wagyu meatballs, chicken breast, Italian fennel sausage, or seasonal vegetables.In addition to fresh pasta, Pranzo! introduces a selection of handcrafted schiacciata sandwiches inspired by the famous Tuscan flatbread known for its crisp exterior and airy interior.Featured sandwiches include the Vodka Wagyu Meatball, layered with Anthony's vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil; the Tuscan Deli, featuring Toscano salami, Prosciutto di Parma, hot soppressata, heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and spicy cherry pepper olive dressing; and the Prosciutto & Burrata, made with Prosciutto di Parma, pistachio pesto, creamy burrata, and fresh arugula.Additional selections include the Prime Steak, prepared with New York strip steak, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, and truffle aioli, along with the Vodka Chicken Parmesan and Chicken Milanese, each crafted with fresh ingredients and traditional Italian techniques.Every schiacciata is served with a choice of Caesar Salad, Lemon Arugula Salad, or Parmesan Fries, offering guests flexibility while maintaining the elevated dining experience Anthony's River Oaks is known for.A defining feature of the Pranzo! menu is Anthony's unwavering commitment to ingredient quality and traditional preparation. Fresh pasta is made daily using Italian-imported semolina flour with no additives, while the kitchen relies on premium imported Italian ingredients and extra virgin olive oil rather than seed oils throughout the menu."Lunch should never feel like an afterthought," Russo added. "Whether someone is meeting colleagues, taking a break from work, or simply craving authentic Italian food, Pranzo! delivers handcrafted pasta, premium ingredients, and the hospitality our guests expect from Anthony's River Oaks."Pranzo! officially launches this summer and will be available every weekday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Anthony's River Oaks.Located in one of Houston's premier dining destinations, Anthony's River Oaks continues to redefine Italian dining through handcrafted cuisine, premium sourcing, and a commitment to authentic Italian traditions.About Anthony's River OaksAnthony's River Oaks is a premier Italian restaurant in Houston offering elevated Italian cuisine inspired by traditional recipes and modern hospitality. Known for its house-made pasta, premium imported ingredients, handcrafted pizzas, and warm dining experience, Anthony's combines authentic Italian craftsmanship with contemporary culinary excellence.The restaurant is dedicated to preparing food with fresh ingredients, imported Italian semolina flour, extra virgin olive oil, and a no-seed-oil approach while delivering an exceptional dining experience for lunch, dinner, and special occasions.

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