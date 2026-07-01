Side Piece Is the New Concubine Reclaims Identity, Worth, and Purpose Through Biblical Restoration

Side Piece Is the New Concubine: Reclaiming the Identity, Worth, and Purpose You Lost Along the Way by Lakisha Shepard

Lakisha Shepard delivers a faith-centered message encouraging women to embrace biblical truth, restore identity, and pursue healing through God's grace.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lakisha Shepard announces the release of Side Piece Is the New Concubine: Reclaiming the Identity, Worth, and Purpose You Lost Along the Way, a Christian nonfiction book that confronts the emotional and spiritual consequences of unhealthy relationships through the lens of biblical truth. Combining personal testimony with Scripture and practical encouragement, the book offers readers a compassionate path toward healing, restoration, and renewed purpose. Its timely message addresses the growing normalization of relationship patterns that often leave women feeling unseen, undervalued, and disconnected from their God-given identity.

In Side Piece Is the New Concubine: Reclaiming the Identity, Worth, and Purpose You Lost Along the Way, Shepard examines how modern relationship culture often mirrors the biblical concept of concubinage, encouraging readers to recognize the difference between temporary attention and covenant love. Through honest reflection, biblical teaching, heartfelt prayers, and personal experience, the book explores emotional entanglement, compromise, and the journey toward spiritual restoration. Rather than focusing on condemnation, it emphasizes God's grace and His power to restore broken lives with hope and purpose.

Shepard was inspired to write this book after reflecting on her own experiences with emotional pain, unhealthy relationships, and the transforming power of God's forgiveness. Determined to help other women avoid the same struggles, she shares her personal testimony with transparency and compassion. Her goal is to encourage readers to move beyond shame, embrace biblical truth, and discover the freedom that comes through genuine repentance and spiritual renewal.

Side Piece Is the New Concubine: Reclaiming the Identity, Worth, and Purpose You Lost Along the Way is written for women seeking biblical encouragement, emotional healing, and renewed confidence in their relationship with God. Church groups, ministry leaders, counselors, and individuals pursuing personal restoration will find practical insight and compassionate guidance throughout its pages. The book offers encouragement for anyone longing to leave behind destructive patterns and embrace a future shaped by faith, purpose, and lasting hope.

Lakisha Shepard is an author and speaker committed to helping women discover their identity through biblical truth and the restoring power of God's grace. Drawing from personal experience and a passion for biblical womanhood, she shares messages that encourage healing, spiritual maturity, and purposeful living. Through Side Piece Is the New Concubine: Reclaiming the Identity, Worth, and Purpose You Lost Along the Way, Shepard provides a meaningful resource for women seeking freedom, restoration, and a deeper understanding of their value in Christ.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0g6UWVsV

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