Sites of Tampa, LLC Secures Long-Term Lease with Brightmont Academy Following Strategic Repositioning of Tampa Property

Brightmont Academy New Campus — Architectural Rendering

The commitment from Brightmont Academy reflects both the strength of the asset and the continued demand for quality commercial space in Tampa.” — Alex Reece, MGR

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sites of Tampa, LLC announced that Brightmont Academy, a nationally recognized and fully accredited private school specializing in one-to-one personalized education for grades K–12, has executed a long-term lease at 3655 Henderson Boulevard in Tampa, Florida.The lease represents a significant milestone in the repositioning of the property and highlights the continued demand for well-located commercial real estate within Tampa's highly desirable South Tampa market.As part of its value-add investment strategy, Sites of Tampa completed a series of targeted capital improvements designed to enhance the property's functionality, appearance, and long-term marketability. The improvements included interior and exterior upgrades, refreshed finishes, and other enhancements intended to position the asset for long-term success.Located within Tampa's sought-after South Tampa corridor, 3655 Henderson Boulevard benefits from excellent accessibility, strong surrounding demographics, and proximity to major employment and residential centers. Brightmont Academy is expected to commence operations at the property following completion of its occupancy preparations.The transaction further demonstrates Sites of Tampa's ability to identify opportunities, implement strategic improvements, and attract high-quality tenants that contribute to the long-term performance of its investments.About Sites of Tampa, LLCSites of Tampa is a real estate investment and asset management company affiliated with the broader Reece Companies platform. Through strategic acquisitions, property repositioning, and active asset management, the company focuses on creating long-term value through disciplined investment and operational excellence.About Brightmont AcademyBrightmont Academy is a fully accredited private school serving students in grades K–12 through one-to-one personalized instruction. With campuses across the United States, Brightmont offers customized educational programs tailored to each student's unique learning needs.

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