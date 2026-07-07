DrugTestsInBulk.com Expands Bulk Pricing for Drug Tests with Savings of 40–60%+

The expanded pricing program provides greater savings for employers, healthcare providers, treatment facilities, staffing agencies, & government organizations.

Price matters in our industry, and we're committed to leading on value. Our new eight-tier pricing program reflects that commitment.” — Liran Reingold, CEO of DrugTestsInBulk.com

NORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrugTestsInBulk.com (DTIB), a leading supplier of bulk drug testing supplies, today announced the successful rollout of its new eight-tier bulk pricing program, which became effective June 1, 2026. Building on the company's longstanding commitment to competitive pricing, backed by its Price Match Guarantee, the expanded program helps organizations reduce procurement costs on professional drug testing supplies.The updated pricing model introduces eight volume-based purchasing tiers ranging from 1–3 cases to 250+ cases, giving organizations greater savings as order volumes increase. Many products now offer discounts of 40–60% or more, helping organizations reduce per-test costs while maintaining access to professional drug testing products."Price matters in our industry, and we're committed to leading on value," said Liran Reingold, CEO of DrugTestsInBulk.com. "Our new eight-tier pricing program reflects that commitment by helping organizations purchase professional drug testing supplies more cost-effectively without sacrificing the quality or service they rely on."The expanded pricing program includes many of DrugTestsInBulk.com's most popular products, including urine drug test cups oral fluid drug tests , drug test dip cards, alcohol screening products, adulteration tests, fentanyl tests, and CLIA-waived rapid testing solutions.Beyond expanded volume discounts, DrugTestsInBulk.com continues to support organizations with a Price Match Guarantee, free shipping on qualifying orders (over $75), fast nationwide delivery, and knowledgeable customer service backed by more than 20 years of industry experience. Together, these initiatives help employers, healthcare providers, treatment facilities, staffing agencies, correctional institutions, and government organizations reduce procurement costs without compromising product quality or service.About DrugTestsInBulk.comDrugTestsInBulk.com is a California-based online supplier of professional drug testing supplies and alcohol testing products serving organizations across the United States. For more than 20 years, the company has supported employers, healthcare providers, staffing agencies, rehabilitation centers, correctional facilities, government agencies, and other organizations with a broad selection of urine drug test cups, oral fluid drug tests, drug test dip cards, adulteration tests, alcohol screening products, fentanyl tests, and CLIA-waived rapid testing solutions. DrugTestsInBulk.com helps organizations purchase with confidence through competitive bulk pricing, a Price Match Guarantee, fast U.S. shipping, and knowledgeable customer support.Organizations interested in learning more about the new eight-tier pricing program can visit DrugTestsInBulk.com or contact the company's sales team.

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