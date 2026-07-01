XGLOBE Tactical Response Group Announces New York Expansion

Private-sector response group brings claim intelligence, AI forensics, security technology, transport, restoration, and deployment to New York.

Ephesians 5:11” — Jesus

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XGLOBE, known as The People’s Corporation, today announced the launch and New York expansion of XGLOBE Tactical Response Group, a private-sector field operations division built to help communities respond to damage, security concerns, economic disruption, and rapid technology change.XGLOBE Tactical Response Group is preparing to operate across Upstate and Western New York, including Albany, Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, and surrounding communities. The group brings together claim intelligence, AI-assisted forensics, field intelligence, security technology, protective services, secure transport, restoration support, tactical deployment, advanced data intelligence, and ERP technology into one coordinated operating system.The mission is to help homeowners, property owners, businesses, contractors, municipalities, and local communities inspect damage, document the facts, secure assets, move people and resources, coordinate restoration, and adopt modern technology safely.“Our mission is to bring structure, technology, protection, and opportunity into communities that need it,” said Dakota Brokhoff, founder of XGLOBE. “We are coming in to help clean up communities, protect homeowners, organize the facts, secure properties, deploy trained people, and rebuild local economies using XGLOBE technology systems.”XGLOBE Tactical Response Group is not a traditional roofing company, security company, transport company, or claims-support company. It is a civilian response and technology platform designed to solve multiple real-world problems through trained field teams, AI-powered documentation, security infrastructure, restoration coordination, and localized business systems.The group’s claim intelligence and AI forensics capabilities help organize storm-loss documentation, photo and video evidence, property condition files, repair scope support, communication timelines, contractor-side documentation, field reports, security risk observations, and AI-supported recovery intelligence.XGLOBE also integrates security technology into field operations, including camera systems, remote monitoring, GPS tracking, vehicle tracking, jobsite surveillance, access control coordination, patrol reporting, dispatch systems, and AI-supported monitoring tools. Protective-service deployments may include site protection, property watch, jobsite security, asset protection, storm-damaged property security, private detail work, and protective field support where legally authorized.The company also supports secure field transport, personnel movement, equipment transport, route coordination, deployment logistics, and protective transport support. XGLOBE plans to add armored executive transport services next year as part of its long-term protective-services and secure-mobility expansion.A major part of the XGLOBE Tactical Response Group model is recruiting current, former, and retired law enforcement, military veterans, firefighters, EMS professionals, corrections officers, first responders, security professionals, and disciplined field operators who have already served their communities and are ready for a new private-sector mission.“These men and women know how to protect people, control chaos, communicate under pressure, and lead in the field,” Brokhoff said. “XGLOBE gives them a platform where that experience has value, where they can create sustainable revenue, and where they can be deployed into situations where their training is actually needed.”Beyond field response, XGLOBE’s long-term goal is to help municipalities, local governments, small businesses, contractors, and community organizations navigate and adopt the XGLOBE ecosystem to combat corporate layoffs, rapid technology changes, AI disruption, and economic displacement.The company is focused on giving small businesses and local operators access to the same level of technology, automation, intelligence, operational systems, and market infrastructure traditionally reserved for large enterprise corporations.Through localized systems, AI tools, field deployment operations, contractor networks, business technology infrastructure, security resources, and community-based technology platforms, XGLOBE aims to help communities become more self-reliant, organized, and economically resilient.Current officers and public servants must follow all department policies, outside-employment rules, and applicable legal requirements. Security services are performed only by properly licensed, registered, authorized, or exempt personnel where required by law. Claim intelligence services focus on documentation, inspection support, repair scope organization, field reporting, and contractor-side evidence.

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