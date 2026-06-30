2026-38 DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES 60-DAY AMNESTY PERIOD FOR DELINQUENT CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES 60-DAY AMNESTY PERIOD FOR DELINQUENT CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS

Eligible Charities that Complete Overdue Filings and Satisfy Registration Requirements May Have their Applicable Late Fees and Penalties Waived

News Release 2026-38

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 30, 2026

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General today announced a 60-day amnesty period to help charitable organizations that are delinquent under Hawai‘i’s charitable solicitation law, return to good standing.

The amnesty period will run from July 1 through August 31, 2026. During this period, eligible charitable organizations may correct overdue filings, pay required registration or filing fees and complete other outstanding compliance requirements. Organizations that fully satisfy the conditions of the amnesty program by the deadline may receive a waiver of applicable late fees and penalties.

“Hawai‘i’s charitable organizations provide essential services and strengthen communities throughout our state,” said Jill Fukunaga, charities program administrator for the department’s Tax and Charities Division. “This amnesty period gives legitimate charitable organizations a meaningful opportunity to correct past filing problems and registration issues and return to good standing, while preserving the transparency and accountability that Hawai‘i donors need and deserve. Our goal is to help organizations become compliant, remain accountable and continue their important work.”

Hawai‘i law requires charitable organizations that solicit contributions in the state to register with the Department of the Attorney General, file required annual reports and pay applicable fees. These requirements help donors obtain reliable information about charitable organizations and ensure that charitable funds are properly solicited, managed and used.

Some organizations have fallen behind on their required annual filings or payments and as a result, have been suspended or may soon receive a Notice of Suspension from the department’s registry. The amnesty program is intended to encourage voluntary compliance and help eligible organizations address outstanding obligations before additional enforcement action becomes necessary.

“This initiative supports both sides of charitable giving,” said Fukunaga. “It protects members of the public who generously donate their money and it supports legitimate charities that are working to serve the people of Hawai‘i. Our goal is to help organizations become compliant, remain accountable and continue their important work.”

How to Participate

To qualify for amnesty, an eligible charitable organization must complete all required steps by August 31, 2026, including:

Filing all overdue registration statements, annual financial reports and other required documents;

Paying all current registration, renewal, or filing fees, which are not being waived;

Providing any additional information or documentation requested by the department; and

Correcting any other outstanding registration or reporting deficiencies identified by the department.

Information regarding charity registration and annual reporting requirements is available at www.ag.hawaii.gov/tax/. Once an organization has fully satisfied the program requirements, the department may waive any eligible late fees and penalties associated with the delinquent filings. Organizations that are currently suspended or have received a Notice of Suspension in the past may also be eligible to have their registration reinstated after completing all applicable requirements.

The amnesty program will not excuse fraud, misuse of charitable assets, false statements, or other substantive violations of law. It applies only to eligible filing, registration and payment delinquencies — and does not prevent the department from taking appropriate action when necessary to protect the public.

Check Your Organization’s Status

Charitable organizations are encouraged to review their registration status as soon as possible and not to wait until the end of the amnesty period. Organizations may check their status through the department’s online charities registry at: www.charity.ehawaii.gov/charity/welcome.html (click on “Search”).

The department encourages officers, directors, trustees, accountants, attorneys and other advisers to charitable organizations, to share information about the amnesty program and help affected organizations meet the deadline.

Questions may be directed to the department’s Tax & Charities Division at [email protected] or 808-586-1480.

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