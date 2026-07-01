DLNR News Release – KEAWAʻULA SECTION OF KA‘ENA POINT STATE PARK TO REOPEN WEDNESDAY

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

KEAWAʻULA SECTION OF KA‘ENA POINT STATE PARK TO REOPEN WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 30, 2026

HONOLULU – The Keawa‘ula Section of Ka’ena Point State Park will reopen on Wednesday morning, July 1, in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Following inspections by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) last week Tuesday, the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of State Parks (DSP) initiated emergency repairs to sections of the roadway that were damaged during the Kona low storms in March. Those repairs, including concrete pours, have now been completed.

Trail closures will be in effect for portions of the trail from Keawa‘ula to Ka‘ena Point that were severely damaged during the storms and still require repair and rerouting. The Ka‘ena Point Natural Area Reserve (NAR), at the point itself, is fully accessible by the trail from the Mokulēʻia (north) side of Kaʻena Point.

Normal construction work that was in progress at Keawaʻula prior to the storm closures, including repaving and improvements to the comfort station, will resume in mid-July. Brief park closures may be necessary, but DSP will limit work to keep Keawaʻula open on weekends.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we worked diligently to get the park reopened in time for this popular holiday weekend,” said Acting State Parks Administrator Alan Carpenter.

Kaʻena is traditionally known for its marine resources and is home to a variety of native plants and wildlife species. Visitors are asked to enjoy this area respectfully. Overnight camping and fireworks are prohibited.

For the latest updates on important park notices, including park closures, please visit the Hawaiʻi State Parks webpage at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/

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