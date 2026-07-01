NEMIC (New England Medical Innovation Center) Appoints Dr. Jennifer Hoffmann as President

Jenny Hoffmann, PhD Team NEMIC L to R: CoFounder Lydia Shin, Intern Grace Caldwell, CoFounder Aidan Petrie, President Jenny Hoffmann, Managers Emily Curtis and Andrew Williamson

Dr. Jennifer Hoffmann is appointed first-ever President of NEMIC, leading the organization's next chapter of innovation and entrepreneurial growth.

Healthcare innovation has the power to improve lives while creating meaningful economic opportunity.” — Dr. Jennifer Hoffmann, President of NEMIC

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Hoffmann as President, marking an exciting new chapter in the organization's continued growth and commitment to advancing healthcare innovation, workforce development, and entrepreneurial success throughout New England.Since joining the organization in 2025, Dr. Hoffmann has played a pivotal role in NEMIC's recent transformation, leading the organization through a period of strategic growth, expanded programming, and increased regional visibility. Under her leadership, NEMIC has strengthened partnerships across industry, academia, government, and the investment community while expanding support for startups developing innovative healthcare technologies.As President, Dr. Hoffmann will oversee the organization's future strategic vision, operations, partnerships, and long-term growth initiatives. Her leadership will continue to position NEMIC as a premier catalyst for medical innovation by accelerating commercialization, developing healthcare talent, and fostering collaborations that strengthen the region's life sciences ecosystem."Jenny has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to NEMIC's mission," said Aidan Petrie, Chair of the NEMIC Board of Directors. "Her ability to unite stakeholders, develop impactful programs, and create meaningful opportunities for innovators has been instrumental in continuing our momentum. We are excited to have her lead NEMIC into its next phase of growth."Dr. Hoffmann has helped expand the organization's reach and impact through new strategic partnerships, enhanced educational programming, entrepreneurial support initiatives, and innovative events that connect founders with industry experts, investors, healthcare leaders, and corporate partners. Her collaborative leadership style has further strengthened NEMIC's role as a trusted resource for startups navigating the complex path from innovation to commercialization."I am honored to serve as President of NEMIC," said Dr. Hoffmann. "Healthcare innovation has the power to improve lives while creating meaningful economic opportunity. NEMIC has built an incredible foundation, and I look forward to working alongside our Board, staff, advisors, partners, as well as the entrepreneurial community to accelerate innovation; including to support visionary founders, and strengthen New England's leadership in healthcare and life sciences."Founded to bridge the gap between innovation and commercialization, NEMIC provides entrepreneurs with education, mentorship, expert advisory services, workforce development programs, and strategic industry connections that help transform promising ideas into successful healthcare ventures. As the organization continues to expand its regional and national footprint, Dr. Hoffmann's appointment reinforces NEMIC's commitment to delivering measurable impact for entrepreneurs, industry partners, patients, and communities.About New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC)The New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving as the region’s premier innovation hub that accelerates healthcare technologies, workforce development, and ecosystem collaboration. We serve as a convenor, connecting entrepreneurs, startups, industry leaders, academic institutions, healthcare organizations, and government partners to transform promising ideas into real-world impact. Through accelerator programs, expert advisory services, commercialization support, industry events, and strategic partnerships, NEMIC helps innovators navigate the complex path from concept to market. Our work strengthens the healthcare and life sciences ecosystems while creating pathways to high-value careers, supporting business growth, and driving regional competitiveness. By bringing together the people, resources, and expertise needed to solve healthcare's toughest challenges, NEMIC is building a healthier, more innovative, and more prosperous future for all. Learn more about our impact here

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