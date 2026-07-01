The Learning Experience Preschool in Columbia Raises $5,397 Through Make-A-Wish Fundraising Campaign

The Learning Experience Let's Grant Wishes The Learning Experience Logo

Early childhood education and philanthropy program teaches children about kindness, empathy and giving back while supporting Make-A-Wish

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preschoolers at The Learning Experience in Columbia are making a difference in their community through the preschool’s annual “Let’s Grant Wishes” fundraising campaign benefiting Make-A-Wish.

During the month-long campaign in April, preschoolers, families and staff members raised $5,397 in support of Make-A-Wish, helping grant life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses. The initiative reflects The Learning Experience’s mission to make a positive difference in the lives of children, their families and the communities it serves.

Throughout the preschool fundraising campaign, children participated in hands-on activities that brought the campaign to life. Guided by center leaders Charity McCann, Josie Lewis, Megha Srivastava, and Anshu Srivastava and philanthropic mascots “Grace the Greyhound” and “Charity Chihuahua,” preschoolers wrote encouraging letters to wish children, participated in fundraising events and explored classroom activities focused on compassion and helping others.

“At The Learning Experience, we are committed to providing high-quality childcare and early education that goes well beyond the ABCs and 123s,” said Brad Wahl, Chief Operating Officer of The Learning Experience. “We are incredibly proud to partner with Make-A-Wish to create a meaningful difference in the communities we serve while inspiring the next generation of philanthropists.”

Preschoolers, families and staff members at The Learning Experience in Columbia came together in support of Make-A-Wish through donations, events and classroom activities. Their efforts raised funds and awareness to help grant wishes for children living with critical illnesses.

The preschool fundraising campaign extends learning beyond the classroom by showing children how acts of kindness, generosity and service can make a difference in the lives of others. It also highlights how early childhood education programs can teach empathy and compassion through real-world experiences.

The “Let’s Grant Wishes” campaign is part of The Learning Experience’s proprietary philanthropy curriculum, which introduces children to concepts such as kindness, inclusion, generosity and community service through engaging, age-appropriate experiences. Through hands-on participation, children learn that even small acts of giving can help others and strengthen their communities, helping them understand the value of giving back.

Since 2018, children, families and staff members across The Learning Experience centers nationwide have collectively raised more than $11.5 million for Make-A-Wish. The annual fundraising campaign reflects The Learning Experience’s commitment to providing high-quality childcare and early childhood education while making a positive difference in the lives of children, their families and the communities it serves.

About The Learning Experience

The Learning Experience® is one of the most innovative brands in early childhood education. With more than 480 centers open and over 240 additional locations in development across the U.S. and U.K., the company provides high-quality early education and care for children from six weeks to six years old. Family-founded and rooted in a passion for purposeful learning, The Learning Experience empowers children to reach their full potential through its proprietary L.E.A.P.® Curriculum, which nurtures cognitive, social, and emotional development. Guided by its mission to make a positive difference in the lives of children, families, and the communities it serves, the company creates joyful learning experiences that inspire confidence and a lifelong love of learning. Beyond the classroom, The Learning Experience extends learning through Bubbles and Friends®, its award-winning educational media platform featuring original characters, music, video content, and a companion app that supports learning anytime, anywhere. The Learning Experience has earned numerous industry accolades, including recognition as the No. 1 Childcare Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine and the No. 1 Education Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

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