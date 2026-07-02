McGrath Kavinoky LLP Challenges Order Requiring Sexual Abuse Survivors' Medical Records; Court Issues Stay

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a trial court ordered sexual abuse survivors to disclose confidential medical records to the hospital they are suing, McGrath Kavinoky LLP (hyperlinked) filed a Petition for Writ of Mandate challenging the order. The California Court of Appeal subsequently issued a stay while it reviews the dispute. (California Court of Appeal Case No. B354712 )Hundreds of women allege that Cedars OB/GYN Dr. Barry J. Brock sexually abused, exploited, and molested them over more than four decades while he practiced at Cedars-Sinai. Dr. Brock denies the allegations. He surrendered his California medical license in 2025.After the trial court denied a motion for a protective order, Cedars-Sinai sought access to plaintiffs' medical records maintained by the hospital, including records unrelated to the allegations against Dr. Brock. The lawsuits allege that Cedars-Sinai received complaints about Dr. Brock for years and allowed him to continue treating patients.McGrath Kavinoky LLP filed its Petition for Writ of Mandate, arguing that the order required survivors to disclose confidential medical histories to the institution they are suing. The petition further argues that the ruling could discourage survivors from pursuing legal claims because of concerns over medical privacy.Hundreds of women are pursuing claims against Dr. Brock across more than a dozen law firms. McGrath Kavinoky LLP is the only law firm to challenge this order before the California Court of Appeal.“These women trusted Cedars-Sinai with their care, and, as alleged in the lawsuits, Cedars-Sinai continued to employ Dr. Brock despite complaints spanning many years. Now its lawyers seek access to their medical histories simply because these survivors had the courage to come forward. We believe that raises significant privacy concerns, and we are relieved the Court of Appeal has issued a stay while it reviews what the trial court did,” said Jennifer McGrath, partner at McGrath Kavinoky LLP and lead attorney on the case.“No woman should have to disclose a lifetime of private medical records while seeking accountability for alleged abuse. This does not end the fight, but it indicates the appellate court is taking this issue seriously,” said Darren Kavinoky, partner at McGrath Kavinoky LLP.The stay is temporary and does not decide the case. The Court of Appeal will review whether the trial court applied the law correctly before determining whether the order should remain in effect.About McGrath Kavinoky LLPMcGrath Kavinoky LLP is a woman-led plaintiff firm based in Los Angeles, California, focused on representing patients who have been sexually assaulted or abused in medical settings. Partners Jennifer McGrath and Darren Kavinoky previously represented 312 survivors in the UCLA matter involving Dr. James Heaps, which resulted in a settlement of more than $375 million. When survivors call the firm, they speak only with a female attorney.Survivors can learn more at obgynabuse.com

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