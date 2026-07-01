House Small Business Committee Chairman Roger Williams Welcomes the 2026 American Small Business Contracting Summit

House Small Business Committee Chairman Roger Williams

Pentagon Officials Convene with Industry

I want to thank the Defense Leadership Forum for bringing together small businesses, federal agencies, and industry leaders who are working to strengthen our economy and national security.” — House Small Business Committee Chairman Roger Williams

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congressman Roger Williams , Chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Small Business, welcomed small businesses nationwide at the 2026 American Small Business Contracting Summit today."I want to thank the Defense Leadership Forum for bringing together small businesses, federal agencies, and industry leaders who are working to strengthen our economy and national security," Rogers said. Commenting on this week's 250th celebration of America's founding, Williams stated, "As we look toward America's next 250 years, we must ensure that small businesses remain equipped to compete, innovate, and grow. The success of our nation has always been tied to the success of its entrepreneurs. If America is to remain prosperous and strong, it will be because future generations continue the work of building, creating, and taking risks."Top officials are participating from the U.S. Department of War , Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, USMC, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs , U.S. Treasury Department, DHS, GSA, DCAA, EPA, and SBIR.Top Summit corporate sponsors include USFCR, Carahsoft, RADICL, and ESPRESSO LABS. Prime defense contractors looking for subcontractors include SAIC, Boeing, General Dynamics, and SOSi.The 2026 Small Business Contracting Summit is organized by the Defense Leadership Forum (DLF), a public service organization which brings together Members of Congress, officials from the U.S. Department of War and other federal agencies and offices, prime defense contractors, and small businesses. DLF scheduled the American Small Business Contracting Summit this week to celebrate our country's 250th birthday and the important role small businesses have played to help make America safe and prosperous.

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