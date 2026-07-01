Former White House Chef Launches Presidential Plates Dinner Series at Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key

CLEARWATER BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key, in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, is launching Presidential Plates, a summer dining series available July 1 through Aug. 31 at Rusty’s Bistro featuring a curated menu of dishes favored by former U.S. presidents. Executive Chef Will Artley, who was invited by the White House to serve as a guest chef for the president and cabinet members, created the menu. His selections are inspired by three American leaders of distinct eras: former Presidents Ronald Reagan, William Howard Taft and Barack Obama.

"Through my experience working in the White House kitchen, I've learned that great food tells a story, “ said Artley. "This menu is my way of honoring that experience while celebrating what makes America unique. Every dish represents a moment in our history, and I wanted to share that with our guests during this special 250th anniversary year."

The seasonal offerings at Rusty's Bistro feature three signature selections.

The trio of sliders with onion straws, topped with American cheese, hurricane sauce, and pickles, is inspired by President Obama. Known for his appreciation of burgers, Obama frequently incorporated the American classic into casual meals and White House gatherings. Artley brings a personal connection to the dish through his time at BLT Steak in Washington, D.C., where he prepared meals for President Obama during several visits to the restaurant.

The tomahawk steak for two, marinated overnight, grilled to perfection and finished with a house-made garlic compound butter, is inspired by President Taft. Keeping the preparation as simple as possible to honor the standard of true steak lovers, the dish lets the high-quality cut speak for itself without heavy sauces. Historical accounts describe Taft’s well-known enjoyment of substantial portions and his fondness for steak, earning him a reputation for having one of the heartiest appetites among U.S. presidents.

The peach cobbler is inspired by President Reagan's appreciation for the dessert. According to historical records, Reagan sampled the dish at Mac's Restaurant in Mooresville, Indiana, during a 1985 campaign stop, making time in a demanding schedule to enjoy the establishment's famous dessert. Taking a traditional approach, the dessert features peaches marinated in brown sugar and vanilla, which are then slow-baked and slow-roasted to let the fruit stand out on its own. Halfway through baking, a rustic cobbler topping is added to complete the classic sweet treat.

With more than two decades of culinary experience, Executive Chef Will Artley has been named to the "Best Chefs America" registry, led restaurants to RAMMY Award wins, was named a finalist for "Rising Star Chef" of the year, and competed on the Food Network's hit show "Chopped." Prior to joining the Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key, Artley held prominent culinary positions at Evening Star Cafe in Washington, D.C., Pizzeria Orso, BLT Steak and Nonna's Kitchen. During President George W. Bush's administration, he also served as a White House guest chef. Through this milestone visit, Artley was able to share the experience with his family, originally from Mexico, and his father and brother, who served in the U.S. armed forces for a combined 57 years. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Artley also holds a Master Pizzaiolo certification from the Italian government, earned through training at VPN Americas. Beyond his restaurant work, Artley spends his free time with his wife and three children practicing taekwondo. He also chairs initiatives for the American Liver Foundation and has collaborated with "Healthy Cooking for Kids and Adults" and the national "Chefs on the Move" initiative with first lady Michelle Obama.

To learn more about Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key or book a reservation to experience Presidential Plates at Rusty's Bistro, please visit the www.Marriott.com/TPASI or call (727) 595-1611.

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About Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key

Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key is a premier beachfront destination located on 13 acres along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Situated adjacent to Sand Key Park and just minutes from the attractions of Clearwater Beach, the resort features spacious guest accommodations with private balconies or patios, multiple dining venues, a waterfront pool, fitness center, and more than 24,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space. With direct beach access, Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key serves leisure travelers, corporate groups, weddings and special events. To learn more, visit the Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key and connect with us on Instagram.

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