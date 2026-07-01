Free Public Events Will Bring the Wonder of Mathematics to Philadelphia

Credit: Jun Cen/Simons Foundation

Enjoy free talks, performances, films, hands-on activities and more that showcase how math shapes art, music, science, culture and technology from July 24–28.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Math can’t be confined to a classroom. It underlies everything we do, from art and music to science and technology.

As part of the world’s most prestigious math conference, the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM), the public is invited to explore the beauty and ubiquity of mathematics at 17 free public events in downtown Philadelphia from July 24–28.

There will be opportunities for everyone — families, students and the mathematically curious — to connect with the language of the universe: mathematics.

All events are free, though some require advance registration to secure a spot. Events will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Additional information is available on the ICM 2026 website.

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Math Festival

Friday, July 24, 2–6 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 2–6 p.m.

This interactive celebration of mathematics will feature hands-on activities, engaging talks, games, and art designed to inspire curiosity and showcase the beauty and creativity of math for all ages. Discover how mathematics connects to everyday life, science and culture while experiencing the excitement of one of the world’s largest gatherings of mathematicians.

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Public Lectures

Listen to leading mathematicians bring mathematical ideas to life in talks geared toward a broad mathematically interested audience.

Terence Tao — Mathematics in the Age of AI

Friday, July 24, 7:15–8:15 p.m.

Talithia Williams — Between Numbers and People: The Art of Mathematical Communication

Saturday, July 25, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Geordie Williamson — AI and Humanity’s Long Conversation

Sunday, July 26, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Manjul Bhargava — Magic Squares, Cubes, and Hypercubes from Ancient Origins to Recent Advances

Monday, July 27, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Ingrid Daubechies — Mathemalchemy: A Mathematical and Artistic Adventure

Tuesday, July 28, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

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Mathematics and Art

Math, Music and the Mind

Friday, July 24, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Join Daniel Forger for a discussion on famed composer J.S. Bach’s “Trio Sonatas,” followed by an organ performance at Cathedral Basilica.

Mathdramatics: Math on Stage

Saturday, July 25, 5–6 p.m.

Join Emma LaPlace in exploring math in theater. Part lecture, part performance, this event brings scripts to life from page to stage.

From Classroom to Canvas: Creating the ICM Mural With Oluwafemi

Sunday, July 26, 4–5 p.m.

Behind the scenes of a mural created for the ICM with Mural Arts’ Art Education program, featuring a local artist and students.

The American Mathematical Society Presents: The Music of Mathematics

Tuesday, July 28, 7–8:30 p.m.

Join us for a hybrid lecture/performance exploring the many beautiful connections between mathematics and music.

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Documentary Film Screenings

Journeys of Black Mathematicians

Part 1 — Forging Resilience Friday, July 24, 2–3:45 p.m.

Part 2 — Creating Pathways Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m.–12:45 p.m.

Journeys of Black Mathematicians is a two-part documentary series that traces the evolution of a culture of Black scholars, scientists and educators. The film follows the stories of prominent pioneers, the challenges they faced and their triumphs, as reflected in the success and contributions of today’s productive Black mathematicians who followed them. Each screening will be followed by a Q&A and can be enjoyed separately.

Felix Klein — Insights From the Outside Film Screening

Sunday, July 26, 5–6:30 p.m.

The documentary explores mathematician Felix Klein’s life and his impact on modern mathematics, as well as his influence on physics and machine learning. The screening will be followed by a Q&A.

PHENOMENA Film Screening

Sunday, July 26, 7:30–10 p.m.

PHENOMENA is a psychedelic odyssey into the fabric of the universe, guided by a filmmaker whose immersive practical experiments blur the lines between art and science to reveal nature’s inner workings.

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Special Events

The Proof in the Code: A Conversation with Kevin Hartnett and Thomas Lin

Saturday, July 25, 1:15–2:15 p.m.

Kevin Hartnett is the author of the new book The Proof in the Code, which explores the rise of Lean, a programming language and proof assistant that serves as a “truth machine,” guaranteeing that a given proof is 100 percent correct. Join Hartnett and Quanta Books publisher Thomas Lin for a discussion about Lean and the future of how mathematicians will work, collaborate and assess truth.

“The Joy of Why” Live Podcast Recording

Sunday, July 26, 2–4 p.m.

Join Steven Strogatz and Janna Levin for a live recording of Quanta Magazine’s “The Joy of Why” podcast with special guests.

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About the International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM)

The International Congress of Mathematicians is the most important and prestigious conference in the mathematical community and is hosted every four years by the International Mathematical Union. The 2026 congress, running from July 23 to July 30 in Philadelphia, features hundreds of invited talks, panels and presentations on cutting-edge developments across mathematics.

This year’s conference is supported by the American Mathematical Society and the Simons Foundation and marks the first ICM in the United States since 1986.

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About the International Mathematical Union (IMU)

Founded in 1920, the International Mathematical Union unites more than 80 member countries, represented through their national mathematical societies and academies. Together and through its members, the IMU encourages global collaboration and supports the development of mathematics in all regions of the world.

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About the American Mathematical Society (AMS)

Founded in 1888 to further mathematical research and scholarship, the American Mathematical Society fulfills its mission through programs and services that promote mathematical research and its uses, strengthen mathematical education, and foster awareness and appreciation of mathematics and its connections to other disciplines and to everyday life.

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About the Simons Foundation

The Simons Foundation is a private foundation in New York City whose mission is to advance the frontiers of research in mathematics and the basic sciences. Founded in 1994 by Jim and Marilyn Simons, the foundation supports transformative science through grantmaking, in-house research and public engagement. The Simons Foundation provides grants in autism science and neuroscience; life sciences; mathematics and physical sciences; and science, society and culture. The foundation’s in-house research division, the Flatiron Institute, develops and deploys computational methods to advance basic scientific research.

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