Search Underway for Escaped Offender from North Piedmont CRV Center for Women

State correctional, probation and local law enforcement officers are searching for offender Mary Helms (#0569545) , who escaped today from the North Piedmont Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center for Women in Lexington.

Helms' escape was discovered during the facility's 4 p.m. count. She was admitted to the North Piedmont CRV Center for Women on June 24, 2026, to serve a 90-day period of confinement in response to a supervision violation.

The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction has launched an investigation into the escape. Anyone with information about Helms' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the North Piedmont CRV Center for Women at 336-242-1259.

The North Piedmont CRV Center for Women houses offenders serving short periods of confinement in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision while providing programming designed to reduce future violations and promote successful reentry.