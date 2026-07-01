TUESDAY’S CHILDREN REBRANDS TO TUESDAY’S PROMISE AFTER 25 YEARS OF STANDING WITH 9/11 FAMILIES

Tuesday's Promise Family

National Charity Honors 25 Years of Service and Foundation in 9/11 Response While Committing to Support 9/11 and Military Families of the Fallen for a Lifetime

Tuesday’s Promise reflects both who we serve and our commitment to stand beside individuals and families as they navigate trauma, loss, and recovery throughout their lives.” — Becky Rossman, CEO

MANHASSET, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tuesday's Children announced its rebranding as Tuesday's Promise, reflecting both the evolution of the organization and its enduring commitment to individuals and families impacted by 9/11 loss and illness and military service loss.Founded in the aftermath of the attacks of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, Tuesday’s Children was created to support children who lost a parent that day. Nearly twenty-five years later, those children are now adults, many with families of their own. Tuesday’s Promise now provides lifelong support, meaningful connection, and accessible programs that help individuals and families build resilience and navigate grief at every stage of life. Over the past decade, the programs have expanded to serve adults, military families of the fallen, and individuals living with the long-term effects of 9/11-related illness.“Tuesday’s Promise reflects both who we serve and our commitment to stand beside individuals and families as they navigate trauma, loss, and recovery throughout their lives,” said CEO Becky Rossman.The organization's commitment to these communities remains unchanged. Tuesday's Promise continues to provide youth mentoring, peer support, case management, and community programs for individuals and families affected by 9/11, 9/11-related illness, and post-9/11 military service loss.The new name reflects a simple but powerful idea: grief does not follow a timeline. Trauma can resurface during anniversaries, milestones, celebrations, and subsequent losses. Healing requires connection, community, and support throughout life's journey because grief is not linear.“While our community's needs continue to evolve, our support remains constant,” Rossman added.As Tuesday's Promise enters its 25th anniversary year, the organization will introduce its new identity throughout 2026 while honoring the families who shaped its history and reaffirming a commitment to providing programs, community, and support.About Tuesday’s Promise (formerly Tuesday’s Children)Tuesday’s Promise provides lifelong support, meaningful connection, and accessible programs for those affected by traumatic loss to empower individuals and families to build resilience at every stage of life. Since Tuesday, September 11, 2001, we have served individuals and families impacted by traumatic loss due to 9/11, 9/11-related illness, and post-9/11 military service. We currently offer case management, youth mentoring, peer support, and community programs. Grief evolves. Trauma resurfaces. Our support continues.

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