WYDOT warns drivers of extensive delays while crews set arches for wildlife project

KEMMERER, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is continuing with work on the Kemmerer South wildlife crossings project that began earlier this year, despite material delays on a a 30-mile stretch of US 189 between Evanston and Kemmerer.

Beginning Tuesday, July 7, WYDOT and contract crews will be setting sections of concrete arch for the wildlife overpass at mile marker 24.5 on US 189 between Kemmerer and the Carter Cutoff Road (Wyoming State Highway 412). The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for an estimated 5 days.

Drivers are warned to expect up to 40 minute delays, while crews set large sections of the concrete overpass over the road. The delays will take place for the 5 days of work.

“This can be dangerous work, with a large crane moving massive concrete sections. It’s the type of work that would be difficult to do at night safely, so for the safety of crews and the traveling public, we are doing the work during the day. Unfortunately, that means there will be times of extensive stop delay,” WYDOT resident engineer Jennifer Hoffman said.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to their destinations, like WY 89 to US 30 through the Utah border, or I-80 to US 30 via Granger.

“We encourage all daily commuters who travel the area to seek alternative routes or plan for significant delays,” Hoffman said.

The project, which was awarded to Oftedal Construction, Inc. last year, is funded by a $24.3 million federal grant and an additional $8.8 million in partner contributions. The work will include the construction of seven underpasses, one overpass, and fencing along both sides of the 30-mile stretch of highway.

Other than the week of delays for the concrete overpass structure, drivers will see minimal activity on the 30-mile stretch, apart from work around the overpass site. Crews will continue to work on cattle guard installation and fencing. Crews are still planning to receive at least one underpass box structure this summer for installation before the winter.

WYDOT and contract crews still aim to finish the project by the completion date of Oct. 31, 2027, with the bulk of the work planned for next year.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.