Data Science Wizards Raises USD 5 Million in Pre-Series A Funding to Scale UnifyAI OS, and Accelerate US Expansion

Funding to accelerate product innovation,strengthen DSW's North America presence,and help enterprises transition from AI experimentation to AI-native operations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Science Wizards (DSW), the company behind UnifyAI OS, the Enterprise AI Operating System , today announced that it has raised USD 5 million in Pre-Series A funding. The investment will accelerate the growth of UnifyAI OS, strengthen the company's presence across North America, and support enterprises as they transition from AI experimentation to AI-native operations.The newly secured funding will be deployed to accelerate product innovation, expand DSW's North American operations, strengthen its engineering and customer success teams, deepen strategic partnerships, and scale the adoption of UnifyAI OS across enterprise and regulated industries.As enterprise AI adoption continues to accelerate, organizations are increasingly moving beyond isolated AI pilots toward enterprise-wide AI deployment. However, operating AI securely across business functions while maintaining governance, interoperability, compliance, and enterprise control remains one of the biggest challenges for large organizations.DSW addresses this challenge through UnifyAI OS, an enterprise AI operating system that enables organizations to build, integrate, deploy, govern, monitor, and operate AI and agentic AI through a unified operating layer. Designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, the platform enables enterprises to retain ownership of their AI assets, avoid vendor lock-in, and maintain complete operational control."This funding marks an important milestone in our journey and reinforces our vision of helping enterprises build and operationalize AI at scale," said Sandeep Khuperkar, Founder & CEO, Data Science Wizards. "While many organizations have successfully experimented with AI, the next challenge is integrating, governing, and scaling AI across the enterprise. With this investment, we will continue strengthening UnifyAI OS, expand our presence in North America, and help enterprises build secure, governed, and AI-native organizations."DSW currently works with enterprises across banking, financial services, insurance and the public sector, where governance, security, compliance, and operational resilience are essential for enterprise AI adoption. The company's continued investment in North America reflects its long-term commitment to serving global enterprise customers through local engagement, product innovation, and strategic partnerships."The future of enterprise AI is not about managing individual AI models, it's about orchestrating AI across the enterprise through a unified operating layer," said Pritesh Tiwari, Founder & Chief Data Scientist, Data Science Wizards. "UnifyAI OS enables enterprises to build, integrate, govern, monitor, and scale AI while maintaining transparency, interoperability, security, and long-term ownership of their AI ecosystem. This funding allows us to further strengthen that vision."The investment will further accelerate DSW's product roadmap, strengthen its engineering capabilities, expand customer success initiatives, build strategic partnerships, and support the company's international expansion as it continues developing the infrastructure powering the next generation of AI-native enterprises.About Data Science WizardsData Science Wizards (DSW) is the company behind UnifyAI OS, the Enterprise AI Operating System, enabling organizations to build, integrate, deploy, govern, monitor, and operate AI and Agentic AI through a unified operating layer. Designed for enterprises and regulated industries, UnifyAI OS empowers organizations to operationalize AI while maintaining ownership, governance, interoperability, security, and long-term control of their AI ecosystem.

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