Lisa Coppola's Music Video 'Take Me Higher' Mixes AI Technology with Authenticity, Bringing Her Music to the Screen

"Take Me Higher" by Lisa Coppola was officially released on May 29, 2026 and is available world-wide on all major streaming platforms. The new video for "Take Me Higher" video was released on June 28, 2026.

"Take me Higher" is the second single from the forthcoming album, 'Showing Up As Myself' to be released world-wide on August 8, 2026.

In today's world we have to find a way to be authentic while embracing technology. None of my music uses AI but the tools allow me to create images to represent my vision.” — Lisa Coppola

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Any Other Music is pleased to announce the new video Lisa Coppola's latest single, "Take Me Higher".“Take Me Higher” is the second single off the forthcoming album, 'Showing Up As Myself', which is due to be released later this year. The track is a cinematic love-story anthem about freedom, trust, and rising together that crosses the music genre boundaries of Americana, Adult Rock, and Adult Contemporary. It was co-written by an impressive trio including Coppola, along with Isaac Karen and Thorald Koren of Brothers Koren (formerly The Kin). Coppola describes the creative writing process as "the song grew out of a deeply human songwriter’s journey centered on trust, transformation, and emotional truth". The song was produced by multi-GRAMMY-winning producer Lonnie Park and also features original mix engineering by Kyle Mangels, both helped shape the track’s polished, emotionally resonant sound."It hasn't escaped my attention that my album theme is about showing up as yourself while using AI! All my music is real, no AI was incorporated and I do appear in person in my video. However, AI can also be an amazing tool and I have chosen to use it for video creation to represent the visuals of my music. As a creator, it's been eye opening, tedious, and fun at the same time," Says Coppola. The song itself was inspired by seeing someone I love step into a beautiful new chapter. “My cousin’s engagement reminded me how powerful love can be when it feels safe, joyful, and expansive. The song became a celebration of that feeling — being lifted, trusting again, and believing the future can be bright. I used AI to help visualize the story."The single follows Coppola’s recent release “Life Is What You Make It,” the first single from her forthcoming project, 'Showing Up As Myself'. While “Life Is What You Make It” centered on perspective, purpose, and self-authorship, “Take Me Higher” expands the project’s emotional world into romantic uplift, shared ascent, and the courage to trust love again. Coppola’s recent work has achieved international recognition, including chart success with “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Remix 2024,” which reached #10 on the iTunes UK Overall Chart, #1 on the UK Easy Listening Chart, and #1 on the Portugal Overall Albums Chart. She also earned #1 on the iTunes World Music Chart as part of Amy McAllister’s Power of One Movement, which went on to win Best Music Group at the 2024 World Entertainment Awards. Additionally, Coppola has charted #8 on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart as part of Oliver Sean’s Real Indie Project, and her single “Simon’s Kiss” reached the Top 40 on the U.S. iTunes Rock Chart. A two-time Josie Music Award winner and longtime Recording Academy voting member, Coppola continues to build momentum with her signature blend of powerful vocals, emotional storytelling, and message-driven artistry.You can listen to “Take Me Higher” on all major streaming platforms including Spotify Amazon Music , Pandora, and TIDAL. For more information on Lisa Coppola, please visit her website at www.LisaCoppola.com

Take Me Higher

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