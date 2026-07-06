OpenClinica Launches Study Hub, Connecting Clinical Trial Recruitment, Participant Engagement, and Data Capture

New platform manages the entire participant journey across one connected system — eliminating the manual handoffs that slow enrollment

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenClinica, a leading eClinical and recruitment platform serving small-to-midsize sponsors, CROs, and academic research teams, today announced the launch of Study Hub, a unified workflow platform that unites participant recruitment, engagement, and clinical data capture into a connected platform.

Study Hub is designed for academic research teams running investigator-initiated studies, addressing a gap that has long slowed enrollment: the disconnected tool stack between recruitment and data capture. Most academic teams currently manage participant follow-up, consent, and study data in separate systems — creating manual handoffs that delay enrollment, increase coordinator workload, and let interested participants slip through the cracks. Study Hub eliminates those handoffs by connecting recruitment, engagement, enrollment, and data capture in one connected platform, built on OpenClinica's validated clinical data management infrastructure.

"Enrollment performance is a function of the entire workflow, not just the top of the funnel," said David Kay, CEO of OpenClinica. "Study Hub is built on what we've learned running thousands of studies — that the gap between a qualified participant and an enrolled one is very often a workflow problem. Reaching someone is only half the job. Converting their interest into enrollment requires timely, structured follow-up that most teams simply can't sustain manually. We built Study Hub to close both gaps."

At the center of Study Hub is a continuous participant record that follows each person from first contact through study close — eliminating the status ambiguity that results when participant information lives across five different tools. For coordinators and PIs managing complex studies, that continuity means fewer hours spent reconciling spreadsheets, fewer participants who fall through the cracks between systems, and the confidence that what they see in the platform reflects reality. The result is a study that feels, for the first time, under control.

Study Hub’s key capabilities include:

- Targeted digital recruitment and study-specific screening forms, built on OpenClinica Foundation

- Built-in two-way SMS, email, and phone outreach with automated follow-up sequences

- Consent and enrollment management within the same workflow

- Validated clinical data capture (EDC) with 21 CFR Part 11 compliance and full audit trails

- Connected participant record across all stages — no exports, no re-entry, no manual handoffs

Study Hub is here! Take the next step by booking a live demo, purchasing directly, or speaking with an OpenClinica expert about how Study Hub can accelerate your recruitment efforts. Learn more at openclinica.com/study-hub.

About OpenClinica

OpenClinica is a practical eClinical platform that unites EDC, eConsent, eCOA, Randomization, EHR-to-EDC, Reporting & Analytics, and Patient Recruitment. Built for small to mid-size sponsors, CROs, and academic teams, OpenClinica reduces complexity without excess cost or burden. The result: studies that launch in 2-3 weeks instead of 3-6 months, sites that actually want to work with you again, 50% fewer data queries, and enrollment you can count on.

OpenClinica has powered more than 15,000 studies and supported more than three million patients worldwide. From biotech startups to global pharma, research teams rely on OpenClinica to run more efficient clinical trials and bring new treatments to patients faster. Learn more at openclinica.com.

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