Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration Announces Plans to Expand into Las Vegas

Expansion Marks the Practice's Continued Commitment to Serving Patients Throughout the Western United States

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES, Calif. — July 1, 2026 — Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration, a physician-led practice specializing exclusively in hair restoration, today announced plans to expand into the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The planned location represents another milestone in the practice's long-term growth strategy and commitment to making high-quality hair restoration care more accessible throughout the region.Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration is currently evaluating locations for its Las Vegas office, with additional details regarding the clinic and opening timeline expected in the coming months.Founded by Dr. Parsa Mohebi, the practice has built a reputation for natural-looking results, individualized treatment plans, and a patient-first approach. With multiple California locations serving patients from across the United States and internationally, Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration continues to grow while maintaining the personalized care that has defined the practice for years."Las Vegas is a dynamic and growing community, and we're excited about the opportunity to serve patients throughout Southern Nevada," said Dr. Parsa Mohebi, Founder and Medical Director of Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration. "As we continue to grow, our focus remains the same: delivering exceptional patient care, utilizing proven techniques, and helping individuals restore their confidence through hair restoration."The Las Vegas expansion will be supported by Dr. Ankeet Vakharia, who recently joined Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration and is currently completing comprehensive training alongside the practice's physicians and surgical team in Los Angeles. This training is designed to ensure that patients receive the same high standard of care and consistency at every Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration location.Once open, the Las Vegas office is expected to offer a full range of hair restoration services, including:Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplantationPlatelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapyNon-surgical hair restoration treatmentsHair loss evaluations and personalized treatment planningLong-term hair restoration and maintenance programsThe expansion reflects Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration's continued investment in physician training, patient education, and responsible growth. Additional announcements regarding the Las Vegas office—including its location, opening timeline, and community engagement initiatives—will be shared as plans progress.About Parsa Mohebi Hair RestorationParsa Mohebi Hair Restoration is a physician-led medical practice dedicated exclusively to hair restoration. Founded by Dr. Parsa Mohebi, the practice provides surgical and non-surgical solutions for hair loss with an emphasis on personalized treatment, natural-looking outcomes, and compassionate patient care. With multiple locations throughout California, Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration serves patients from across the United States seeking comprehensive hair restoration services.Media ContactSaam MohebiExpansion DepartmentParsa Mohebi Hair RestorationEmail: saam@parsamohebi.comPhone: (818) 788-8363

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