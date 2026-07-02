From Battlefields to Backyards: PitbullHero Celebrates Pit Bulls as 'America's Dog' This July 4th

Vintage WWI poster featuring a pit bull

Nonprofit revisits the forgotten history of the dogs that once symbolized American strength and loyalty, and the research restoring their name

We support the responsible ownership of all dogs — regardless of appearance or breed — which ultimately benefits all people, all dogs, and all communities.” — PitbullHero

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Independence Day, PitbullHero spotlights a chapter of national history long forgotten: dogs known as pit bulls were once celebrated as " America's Dog ."Long before the stigma of recent decades took hold, pit bulls were national icons. The breeds now grouped under the "pit bull" name, including the American Pit Bull Terrier and American Staffordshire Terrier, descend from 19th-century crosses of bulldogs and terriers, originally called "bull-and-terriers." Brought to America by immigrants from the British Isles, they found purpose not in bull-baiting or fighting, but in farming and homesteading. In both World Wars they became U.S. military mascots, symbols of courage and loyalty on recruitment posters and war-bond ads. Pete the Pup of the Little Rascals was a fixture of an all-American childhood. In homes nationwide, they were trusted family members, strong yet gentle, tough yet devoted.The pit bull's image mirrors the values the country celebrates on the Fourth of July: strength, loyalty, and freedom. That legacy didn't disappear because the dogs changed; it faded because of how people branded and misused them. PitbullHero's mission is to restore their rightful standing as "America's Dog" through science and history.PitbullHero was founded in 2017 after Denver's breed-specific legislation (BSL) blocked its founder from buying a home because of his dog's breed. The irony was unmistakable: the American Dream of homeownership, out of reach in the city for owning "America's Dog." The nonprofit works to end the stigma surrounding pit bull-type dogs and restore their reputation, drawing on peer-reviewed research and expert consensus.Among the evidence PitbullHero highlights:– Aggression: Research consistently shows a dog's breed isn't strongly correlated with its behavior or aggression; training, environment, and individual experience matter far more. In controlled studies, researchers found no significant difference in aggression between pit bull-type dogs and breeds such as Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, and Labrador Retrievers.– Temperament: Pit bulls have excellent temperaments. Pit bull-type breeds rank in the top 20% of all breeds tested by the American Temperament Test Society.– "Locking jaw" myth: Veterinary experts and studies have disproven the locking-jaw and "strongest bite" claims; bite strength tracks with a dog's size and build, not its breed.– Bites and attacks: Dog bite incidents are not breed-specific. Since 2016, more than 80 breeds and mixes have been reported in U.S. fatal dog attacks, with mixed-breed dogs estimated to account for the majority of these incidents, nearly 60%. A dog's spay/neuter status correlates with bites far more than breed: 84% of fatal attacks involve dogs that were not spayed or neutered.The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and other veterinary sources have concluded that breed does not reliably predict aggression. Both the AVMA and public-safety organizations such as the National Animal Care and Control Association (NACA) oppose BSL, laws that restrict or ban dogs based solely on assumed breed or appearance. Research shows BSL fails to effectively reduce bites or improve public safety, and momentum is building: since 2018, more than 100 U.S. cities have repealed such bans.When the question went to voters, the results were decisive: Springfield, Missouri, repealed its ban with 68% support in 2018, and Denver followed in 2020 with 66%. Support for repealing breed bans transcends politics, from left-leaning Denver to conservative southwest Missouri. These bans don't just affect pit bulls; they can also restrict Rottweilers, German Shepherds, and other strong breeds.Thankfully, the tide is changing, and pit bulls are once again being recognized for who they really are. Pit bull-type dogs are among the most popular in the U.S., making up an estimated 20% of the dog population, serving as service dogs and therapy animals, even as K9 police dogs, and, most often, as beloved family pets. And while BSL no longer exists in any major U.S. jurisdiction, it unfortunately persists in some areas, typically smaller towns.Advocates across the U.S. are working to restore the reputation of pit bull-type dogs, not by rewriting history, but by remembering it. From battlefields to backyards, pit bulls have stood by us for generations. They were "America's Dog" then, and for millions of families, they still are today.To explore the research, history, and fan photos, visit pitbullhero.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.