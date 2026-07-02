Pasadena Rosebud Academy Hosts "Stand Up For Students" Comedy Fundraiser to Rebuild School Destroyed in Eaton Fire

The Alex Theater

Host Chris Spencer Leads Lineup of Nationally Recognized Comedians For A Great Night of Comic Relief

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January 2025, the Eaton Fire destroyed Pasadena Rosebud Academy's school building, displacing 175+ students and staff. The school, known for its mission to close both the achievement gap and the wealth gap by teaching students they belong in the ownership economy, has continued classes at a temporary site while raising funds for a permanent build. "Stand Up For Students" represents the second year of the community's commitment to laughter, legacy, and educational equity.

Pasadena Rosebud Academy is thrilled to announce the return of their comedy fundraiser– the school’s second annual event benefiting the school's rebuild efforts. The show will feature an all-star lineup of comedians and talent to raise funds toward the school's $500,000 goal to construct a new, permanent, state-of-the-art facility.

The evening will be hosted by writer, producer, comedian, Chris Spencer. The lineup also features nationally recognized comedians Jesus Trejo, Reg Thomas, Felicia Folkes, Chase Anthony, and Aida Rodriguez with a DJ set by the phenomenal DJ Iesha Irene.

“I’ve been doing comedy my whole career, but some shows mean more than others. This is one of them. Pasadena Rosebud Academy lost their building but never lost their mission — and that kind of resilience deserves a standing ovation. July 12th, we’re going to laugh, we’re going to give, and we’re going to help these kids get the school they deserve”

-Chris Spencer

The details for the upcoming show are as follows:

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Start Time: 5:30 PM

Venue: The Alex Theater

City: Glendale, CA

Tickets: www.TheAlex.com

About Pasadena Rosebud Academy:

Pasadena Rosebud Academy is built on five core principles that guide our educational approach: critical thinking, financial literacy, exposure, experiences, cultural awareness, and service. We empower our students to think critically, equipping them with the skills to analyze and solve complex problems. Financial literacy is a cornerstone of our curriculum, ensuring that students understand and manage money effectively. We believe in the power of exposure and experiences, providing our students with opportunities to engage with diverse perspectives and real-world situations. Cultural awareness is integral to our mission, as we encourage students to explore and respect different cultures, fostering a deeper understanding of global diversity. Finally, service is at the heart of our mission, instilling a sense of responsibility and commitment to giving back to the community. Through these principles, we prepare our students to be thoughtful, informed, and engaged citizens.

Website: www.rosebudacademy.com

Social: @rosebudacademy

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