Caribbean Night LI Media Launch Sets Tone For July 17th Keznamdi, Charly Black, and Terry Gajraj

Grammy Award Winning Artist Keznamdi to Headline Caribbean Night Long Island At Eisenhower Park

"Caribbean Night LI is about bringing people together. Seeing supporters from every borough come together in Brooklyn reminded us that this event extends far beyond Long Island .” — Jennifer Rampersaud

EAST MEADOW, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum continues to build for Caribbean Night Long Island as international dancehall star Grammy Award Winning Reggae artist Keznamdi, Charly Black, and Guyanese music icon Terry Gajraj prepare to headline one of the region's premier Caribbean celebrations on Friday, July 17, 2026, at Eisenhower Park.The free event, returning to Long Island after more than a decade, is expected to attract more than 10,000 attendees for an evening celebrating Caribbean music, food, culture, and community. Hosted by Jennifer Rampersaud and DJ Roy, the entertainment lineup will also feature performances by Noah Powa, with music by DJ Norie and additional guest performers Tadia, Zion Delion, and SpinCity Chris.Excitement for the event was on full display Monday evening as supporters from Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Manhattan, Staten Island, and Long Island gathered at 333 Lounge in Brooklyn for the "Boroughs Support Long Island" Media Launch. The evening brought together media, influencers, elected officials, community leaders, and event partners for an exclusive preview of Caribbean Night Long Island.A highlight of the evening was a special appearance and meet-and-greet with Charly Black, who took photos with fans, greeted supporters, and helped kick off the countdown to July 17. The event showcased the strong support Caribbean Night Long Island has received from communities throughout the New York metropolitan area.Produced by Jennifer Rampersaud, Hanif Russell, and Ray Thomas in partnership with the Nassau County Parks Department, Caribbean Night Long Island will feature authentic Caribbean cuisine representing multiple islands, cultural performances, family-friendly activities, local vendors, and community organizations celebrating the rich diversity of the Caribbean diaspora.Organizers also recognize the generous support of Antex Family, Bartenura, and Adam Handler for helping make the media launch a success and supporting the return of Caribbean Night Long Island.Vendor and sponsorship opportunities remain available as organizers prepare for what is expected to become one of the largest annual Caribbean cultural celebrations on Long Island.Event DetailsCaribbean Night Long IslandFriday, July 17, 20265:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.Eisenhower ParkAdmission: FREECaribbean Night Long Island is a free cultural celebration dedicated to showcasing the music, food, traditions, and contributions of Caribbean communities throughout Long Island and the greater New York area. Through live entertainment, cultural programming, local businesses, and family-friendly experiences, the event promotes unity, cultural pride, and appreciation for the vibrant Caribbean diaspora.

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