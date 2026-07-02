Daly Seven Named Official Hotel Provider for the 2026 BODYARMOR State Games, Anchoring North Carolina’s Sports Travel

Team players celebrate the collaboration between BODYARMOR, North Carolina Amateur Sports, and Daly Seven. Daly Seven is proud to be the official hotel partner for the BODYARMOR State Games. Daly Seven is a NC based hotel management company serving as the trusted lodging partner for sporting events.

Daly Seven provides tailored group lodging and team amenities near Raleigh, Greensboro, and Triad venues for the 2026 BODYARMOR State Games rosters.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daly Seven Hotel Management has officially renewed its partnership as the Official Hotel Provider for the 2026 BODYARMOR State Games. Recognized as North Carolina’s largest multi-sport festival, the event brings together more than 11,000 athletes competing across a diverse lineup of over 20 sports. This ongoing partnership highlights Daly Seven's footprint across the region, offering streamlined group booking, venue-adjacent locations, and specific amenities engineered for competitive tournament travel.Managing team logistics for large-scale youth, collegiate, and amateur sports team housing tournaments can be incredibly complex. Daly Seven addresses these friction points for travel coordinators, coaches, and athletic directors by providing dedicated support for block room reservations, commercial bus parking, and athlete-centered hospitality.“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Daly Seven and their unwavering support of the BODYARMOR State Games. For the past six years, Daly Seven has helped provide a home away from home for our athletes, coaches, volunteers, and staff, ensuring they have comfortable accommodations while participating in the Games.”— Roxanne Neumann, Director of Events for North Carolina Amateur Sports Tailored Amenities for Tournament RostersDaly Seven’s portfolio features trusted brands and delivers standardized, reliable infrastructure across all major tournament clusters. Key property features tailored to athletic travel may include:• Double-Queen Guest Rooms: Optimized room configurations to comfortably house student-athletes and coaching staff.• Nutritional Prepping: In-room mini-fridges to manage athlete hydration, supplements, and specialized meal plans.• Flexible Group Fueling: Complimentary hot breakfast options at select service properties, or catered meals at full-service hotels built around your team schedule and dietary needs.• Recovery & Logistics: On-site fitness centers, guest laundry facilities for uniform turnarounds between rounds, and indoor/outdoor pools for post-game muscle recovery.2026 Venue & Host Property MatrixTo simplify travel planning, Daly Seven properties are strategically grouped by their proximity to official 2026 BODYARMOR State Games competitive venues:Greensboro, Winston-Salem & High Point Host Properties• Holiday Inn Express & Suites Greensboro (I-40 @ Wendover): Positioned for rapid transit to the Greensboro Sportsplex (hosting Basketball, Inline Hockey, and Roller Derby) and UNCG (hosting High School Baseball). Features an outdoor pool and a complimentary hot breakfast buffet.• Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro: Located minutes from the Greensboro Ice House (hosting Figure Skating) and UNCG athletics facilities (hosting High School Baseball). Offers 54 Double-Queen guest rooms, an indoor pool for athlete recovery, guest laundry, and an on-site restaurant capable of hosting coordinated team dinners.• Fairfield Inn by Marriott Greensboro Airport: Direct highway access to Guilford College (hosting Rugby, Taekwondo, High School Soccer Showcase, and High School Softball) and Carolyn S. Allen Regional Park (hosting High School Softball). Features pet-friendly rooms, guest laundry, and an outdoor gazebo space.• Holiday Inn Express & Suites Greensboro Airport Area: Offers a straight commute via I-40 to the Kernersville Recreation and Event Center (hosting Indoor Wrestling) and the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex (hosting Youth Flag Football and High School Soccer). Includes express group check-in, guest laundry, and hot breakfast. Hilton Garden Inn Greensboro Airport : Provides 66 Double-Queen guest rooms and efficient access to outdoor events at Memorial Park (hosting Mountain Bike competitions) and indoor brackets at the Kernersville Recreation and Event Center. Features an on-site fitness center, guest laundry, and custom catering capabilities.• Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Winston-Salem Hanes Mall: Positioned for teams competing at Forsyth Country Day School (hosting Track and Field). Located adjacent to major Triad dining and retail centers to minimize team transport logistics.• Hampton Inn High Point: Strategically located near downtown High Point, serving High School Baseball rosters competing at Truist Point Stadium. Offers a complimentary hot breakfast buffet, excellent group hospitality, and rooms equipped with mini-fridges and microwaves.• Holiday Inn Express & Suites High Point South: Provides efficient highway access to Truist Point Stadium for baseball teams. Features a complimentary hot breakfast buffet, and high-speed Wi-Fi essential for coaches tracking live bracket updates.Raleigh & Triangle Area Host Properties• Holiday Inn Express Raleigh-Durham Airport: Located under two miles from the Wake Competition Center, making it the primary hub for elite ice hockey, figure skating, and indoor sports rosters. Offers 55 Double-Queen guest rooms and immediate entry to I-40 and I-540.• Staybridge Suites Raleigh-Durham Apt-Morrisville: Designed for multi-day tournament housing under two miles from Wake Competition Center, offering spacious multi-room suites with fully equipped kitchens for independent team meal prep, a daily complimentary breakfast buffet, free guest laundry, and outdoor common areas.• Holiday Inn Express & Suites Raleigh Durham Airport at RTP: A centralized location engineered to balance travel times between dispersed sporting venues across both Raleigh and Durham with an on-site guest laundry, outdoor pool, and board room.• Holiday Inn Raleigh-Durham Airport: A full-service property with 74 Double-Queen guest rooms, 1.6 miles from Wake Competition Center, featuring an indoor heated pool, flexible meeting spaces for film study or strategy sessions, guest laundry, and an on-site bar and restaurant with catering options.For more information on securing room blocks, checking real-time availability, or accessing exclusive tournament rates, please visit the official hotel portal at the North Carolina Amateur Sports website.About Daly Seven:Daly Seven is a family-owned, award-winning hotel development and management company with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. Recognized as a regional leader in group travel accommodations, Daly Seven operates a premier portfolio of brands across North Carolina and Virginia, serving as the trusted lodging partner for athletic organizations, collegiate programs, and large-scale sports tourism events.

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