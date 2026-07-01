Sewer Surgeons Introduces Plumbing Coupons for New Jersey Homeowners

Sewer Surgeons offer discounts on sewer jetting, water line replacement, and sewer camera inspections.

CHATHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sewer Surgeons, a leading trenchless sewer and plumbing company serving Chatham and surrounding New Jersey communities, has announced a new lineup of limited-time promotional offers designed to help homeowners reduce costs on essential plumbing and sewer services. The company selected three high-value coupons intended to encourage proactive maintenance and faster response to common sewer and water line issues.Featured Promotional OffersThe newly approved promotional campaign highlights some of the company’s most requested residential services, including drain cleaning , sewer diagnostics, and water line work.Featured coupons include:● $175 OFF Main Line Snaking with Free Camera Inspection● $125 OFF Any Water Line Installation or Replacement● $75 OFF Any Sewer Jetting ServiceThese offers are designed to provide immediate savings while helping homeowners identify hidden plumbing issues before they become major repairs.Supporting Preventive Plumbing MaintenanceSewer Surgeons continues to emphasize the importance of preventive sewer maintenance, especially for older homes throughout New Jersey. Main sewer line backups, clogged drains, and deteriorating water lines can quickly lead to property damage and expensive emergency repairs if left untreated.The company’s free camera inspection offer allows technicians to locate blockages, root intrusion, pipe deterioration, and other underground plumbing concerns with greater accuracy. Sewer jetting services help clear grease, sludge, and debris buildup from sewer lines, while water line installation and replacement services help improve reliability and water flow for residential properties.Customer Feedback and Ongoing ImprovementSewer Surgeons values customer input as a key driver of service quality and innovation. Feedback from homeowners helps the company refine its methods, improve response times, and enhance overall service experience. Learn more or share feedback at https://sewersurgeons.com Commitment to Reliable ServiceSewer Surgeons remains committed to delivering dependable trenchless sewer and plumbing solutions backed by modern technology and experienced technicians. The company serves homeowners across multiple New Jersey communities with services focused on efficiency, transparency, and long-term results.Homeowners interested in taking advantage of the offers can contact Sewer Surgeons directly through the company’s website or by phone to schedule service appointments and learn more about available promotions.For more information, visit https://sewersurgeons.com About Sewer SurgeonsSewer Surgeons is a family-owned sewer and drain repair company proudly serving Morris, Union, and Essex counties for over 30 years. Built on a legacy of trust and professionalism, the company is staffed by licensed, fully insured technicians who are also drug tested and background checked to guarantee a high standard of safety and service on every job.Specializing in trenchless sewer and water pipe relining, Sewer Surgeons uses modern techniques to restore underground systems with minimal disruption to landscaping and property structures. When needed, traditional excavation services are also offered for more complex or large-scale projects.With flat-rate pricing and a satisfaction guarantee, the company guarantees a transparent, dependable experience for every client. Emergency repairs and routine maintenance are available 24/7, serving both residential and commercial properties across North Jersey.For more information, service bookings, and current promotions, visit https://sewersurgeons.com

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