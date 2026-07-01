Public Notice - Ocean Pines Area Water Outage July 8 on Pelican Court and Wharf Court

To repair a water main, Public Works will shut off water to an estimated 31 homes for all of Pelican Court and all of Wharf Court on July 8 from approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an alternate date of July 9. Water service will be affected for approximately 2-4 hours, while crews make the repair.

Following the repair, area residents may experience brown water. If that occurs, please allow the water to run for a few minutes until it becomes clear. If the water remains brown, please contact Water and Wastewater at 410-641-5251.