Worcester County Advises Public of Unguarded Beaches at Assateague Island National Seashore

Snow Hill, MD – Worcester County Government officials are advising residents and visitors that there are currently no lifeguards on duty at the Maryland district of Assateague Island National Seashore and is urging anyone planning to swim over the Independence Day holiday weekend to use extreme caution.

Visitors to Assateague Island National Seashore are encouraged to consider swimming at nearby guarded beaches, including Assateague State Park and Ocean City.

Swimming in the Atlantic Ocean always carries inherent risks, particularly on unguarded beaches. Worcester County encourages beachgoers to follow these important safety precautions:

Swim only at guarded beaches whenever possible.

If you cannot swim, do not enter the ocean.

Know your swimming abilities and stay within your limits.

Learn to recognize and respond to rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm, swim parallel to the shoreline until you are free of the current, and then return to shore.

Remember that ocean conditions differ significantly from pools and lakes, with strong currents, powerful waves, and submerged hazards.

Never turn your back on the ocean, as unexpected waves can quickly knock you off your feet.

Worcester County appreciates the public's cooperation and encourages everyone to make safety their top priority while enjoying the County's beaches this summer.