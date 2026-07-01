Worcester County Real Estate Tax Bills Available Online Beginning July 1
Snow Hill, MD — Worcester County property owners will be able to access their 2026-2027 real estate tax bills online beginning July 1, 2026.
Worcester County offers a 0.5% early payment discount on County real estate taxes paid in full between July 1 and July 31. Tax bills may be accessed through the Worcester County Government website at www.worcestermd.gov. From the homepage, taxpayers should select the "Taxes Online" icon, which will direct them to the Citizen Self Service portal. From there, select "Real Estate Taxes" to view account information and make electronic payments. Printed copies will be mailed out the week of July 6.
Tax payments may also be made in person by cash or check at either Treasurer's Office location:
Worcester County Government Center
1 W. Market Street, Room 1105
Snow Hill, MD 21863
Isle of Wight Center
13070 St. Martins Neck Road
Bishopville, MD 21813
To enhance customer service and improve accessibility, the Treasurer's Office at the Isle of Wight Center will begin operating under expanded business hours effective July 1. Both the Bishopville and Snow Hill offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Property owners are encouraged to review their tax bills promptly. For questions or assistance, contact the Treasurer's Office at 410-632-0686, ext. 3 or email askthetreasurer@worcestermd.gov.
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