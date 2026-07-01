Worcester County Government Holiday Closures for Independence Day Weekend

Worcester County Government (WCG) offices will be closed Friday, July 3, 2026. Berlin, Ocean City, and Ocean Pines branch libraries and the temporary Pocomoke and Snow Hill branch locations will be open Friday, July 3, but will be closed Saturday-Sunday, July 4-5.

The Worcester County Recreation Center (WCRC) in Snow Hill will be closed July 3-4, but will be open July 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Central Landfill and Homeowner Convenience Centers (HOCCs) will be open Friday, July 3, but closed on Saturday, July 4. The HOCCs will reopen on Sunday, July 5. The Central Landfill will reopen Monday, July 6. All other WCG offices will resume standard hours of operation on Monday, July 6. WCG staff wish one and all a safe and happy Independence Day holiday. For more information on WCG hours of operation, visit worcestermd.gov.

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