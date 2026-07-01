SVD Announces Online Auction of 40,000 Surplus Wine Barrels from Sonoma Winery Facility
The online auction opens July 21 @ 10AM PST: Featuring 40,000 French & American oak wine and bourbon barrels plus equipment from a Sonoma, CA winery facility.SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the surplus assets of a winery operation based in Sonoma, CA. The Surplus Wine Barrels Sale online auction opens July 21–23, 2026.
SVD is accepting bulk offers now on the sale, which features 40,000 French and American oak spirit, liquid suitable, and decorative wine and bourbon barrels.
Featured Assets include:
(40,000) French & American Oak Wine and Bourbon Barrels
Custom Tom Beard Stainless Steel Barrel Washing Machine with 4 Stations and Steamer Boiler
2019 Fabrique Par Trailer w/ Heavy Duty Axel
Kaeser AS256 Compressor with Air Tank
325 & 275 Gallon Storage Tanks
2 Barrel Metal Wine Racks
Samsung TVs
Dell Latitude 5540 Laptops
Seven Person Cubicle Setups
Office Furniture and Kitchen Appliances
Interested bidders can register and view the full catalog at:
svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/752162/surplus-wine-barrels-sale
Daniel Juliano
Silicon Valley Disposition
+1 408-218-5995
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