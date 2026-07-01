SVD Announces Online Auction of 40,000 Surplus Wine Barrels from Sonoma Winery Facility

The online auction opens July 21 @ 10AM PST: Featuring 40,000 French & American oak wine and bourbon barrels plus equipment from a Sonoma, CA winery facility.

SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the surplus assets of a winery operation based in Sonoma, CA. The Surplus Wine Barrels Sale online auction opens July 21–23, 2026.SVD is accepting bulk offers now on the sale, which features 40,000 French and American oak spirit, liquid suitable, and decorative wine and bourbon barrels.Featured Assets include:(40,000) French & American Oak Wine and Bourbon BarrelsCustom Tom Beard Stainless Steel Barrel Washing Machine with 4 Stations and Steamer Boiler2019 Fabrique Par Trailer w/ Heavy Duty AxelKaeser AS256 Compressor with Air Tank325 & 275 Gallon Storage Tanks2 Barrel Metal Wine RacksSamsung TVsDell Latitude 5540 LaptopsSeven Person Cubicle SetupsOffice Furniture and Kitchen AppliancesInterested bidders can register and view the full catalog at:svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/752162/surplus-wine-barrels-sale

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.