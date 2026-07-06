eufy Launches New Wearable Breast Pump and Streamlined Insurance Access Through Covered Commerce

eufy's Wearable Breast Pump S2 Pro features innovative heated massage technology, enabling up to 35% more output, in 30% less time.

eufy's Wearable Breast Pump S2 Pro features revolutionary heated massage technology, now available through simple insurance-covered purchasing

The Wearable Breast Pump S2 Pro represents our most advanced wearable breast pump yet, combining innovative heated massage technology to help support milk flow and provide greater comfort.” — Frank Zhu, General Manager of eufy

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy is expanding its Mom & Baby lineup, with the launch of the highly anticipated Wearable Breast Pump S2 Pro and announcing a new partnership with Covered Commerce. Through this partnership, families have access to more insurance coverage options, making it easier to obtain eufy's award-winning breast pumps through their insurance. Customers can check their coverage and order their eligible breast pump by clicking here With the massive success of the S1 Pro, the world's first heated wearable breast pump, eufy has added even more features to the Wearable Breast Pump S2 Pro to help mom on her feeding journey. Developed in collaboration with 100+ lactation experts and co-created with insights from thousands of moms, the S2 Pro includes warming and massage functionality, setting a new benchmark for pump technology. The ultra-quiet, hands-free S2 Pro redefines convenience, personalization, and comfort for modern motherhood."At eufy, we're committed to developing products that make the breastfeeding journey more effortless, comfortable, and empowering for parents," said Frank Zhu, General Manager of eufy. "The S2 Pro represents our most advanced wearable breast pump yet, combining innovative HeatFlow™ warming technology with customizable massage modes to help support milk flow and provide greater comfort. Through our partnership with Covered Commerce, we're making it easier for more families to access this technology through their insurance benefits, so they can focus less on paperwork and more on what matters most."Key Features and Availability• VibraPump™ technology softens tissues for efficient emptying and clog relief for up to 35% more milk output while spending 30% less time pumping• HeatFlow™ 2.0 offers full-breast warming and seven adjustable heat levels (97℉ - 107℉) to enhance output and comfort• 360° transparent design with integrated tunnel light ensures precise alignment and monitoring day or night• The eufy app enables remote control, expert-informed DIY massage and rhythm customization, full/overflow leak-prevention alerts, and guided pumping meditation• The world's first wireless charging case is newly upgraded with up to 6 days of power and 2× larger capacity to keep your pump and essentials together• Now available on eufy.com and Amazon with MSRP of $449.99. Payment options using HSA/FSA funds are available or customers can check insurance eligibility by visiting eufy.covermypregnancy.com/get-startedAbout eufyeufy, the smart home brand from Anker Innovations, develops intelligent products that make everyday life safer, cleaner and more convenient. Powered by advanced AI technology, eufy’s ecosystem spans home security, smart baby tech solutions and robotic cleaning. Every product is guided by eufy’s “Built With Care” philosophy, combining innovation with everyday reliability. Learn more at eufy.com.# # #

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