Volusia County Animal Services Encourages Pet Owners to Plan Ahead Before the Fireworks Start

Posted On: July 1, 2026

The Fourth of July is one of the most challenging times of the year for pets, as fireworks can frighten animals and cause them to escape from their homes or yards. With July recognized as Lost Pet Prevention Month, Volusia County Animal Services is encouraging pet owners to take simple precautions before the holiday weekend to help keep their pets safe.

To help prevent pets from becoming lost, Animal Services recommends:

Keep pets indoors during fireworks displays.

Make sure collars fit properly, and ID tags are securely attached and up to date.

Verify that your pet's microchip registration contains current contact information.

If your pet wears a GPS or Bluetooth tracker, verify that it is working properly and has sufficient battery life before the fireworks begin.

Create a quiet, comfortable space inside the home where pets can feel safe during fireworks.

Exercise extra caution when taking pets outdoors before and after fireworks, and ensure they remain securely leashed or contained at all times.

Remind family members and guests to keep doors, gates, and fences securely closed to prevent pets from slipping outside.

If your pet has experienced anxiety during fireworks or other loud noises in the past, contact your veterinarian before the holiday to discuss ways to help keep your pet calm, including whether anti-anxiety medication may be appropriate.

If a pet goes missing, owners should act quickly by searching the area, contacting their local animal control authority, and sharing recent photos and information through local lost-and-found pet resources. Anyone who finds a stray pet is encouraged to check for identification or have the animal scanned for a microchip. Microchip readers are available at all Volusia County Fire Rescue stations and through Volusia County Animal Services.

Taking a few preventive steps before the holiday can help keep pets safe at home and reduce the likelihood of a stressful search after fireworks begin.

For more information about Volusia County Animal Services or to report a lost or found pet in unincorporated areas, visit www.volusia.org/animalservices or call 386-248-1790.