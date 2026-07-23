Vorra Launches New Landlord Rent Protection Service, Paying Faster and Longer Than Traditional Methods

Vorra - Landlord rent protection.

Vorra Rent Protection covers landlords with payouts in five business days after approval, coverage up to $60,000 per home, and signup in about 10 minutes.

Landlords can now protect their rental income in about ten minutes. That kind of confidence simply hasn't existed for landlords before, and it's exactly why we built Vorra.” — Mo Chanmugham, Vorra CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vorra, a provider of landlord rent protection services, today announced the launch of Vorra Rent Protection, now available to landlords in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. The program is designed to help property owners maintain consistent rental income when tenants stop paying rent, with additional state expansions planned in the coming months.

For many landlords, a single missed rent payment can create immediate financial pressure, delaying mortgage payments, property repairs, tax obligations, or other essential expenses. Traditional solutions often involve lengthy approval processes, limited coverage amounts, and slow claim payments that fail to address the full financial impact of tenant non-payment. Vorra was created to provide a faster, simpler, and more comprehensive alternative.

For 5% of monthly rent, Vorra provides up to $60,000 in coverage per rental unit each year. Claims are paid within five business days of approval, with no deductibles, no complicated coverage options, and an enrollment process that takes approximately ten minutes.

"Landlords don't need another complicated product to manage. They need confidence that their rental income is protected when the unexpected happens," said Mo Chanmugham, founder and chief executive officer of Vorra. "By launching in these eleven states, we're giving property owners a practical way to reduce financial risk today while we continue expanding access nationwide."

The Vorra Rent Protection program includes the following benefits for landlords:

- Job Loss Rent Protection: Covers up to three months of rental income when a qualified tenant experiences an unexpected job loss and is unable to pay rent.

- Eviction Expense Coverage: Pays up to three months of rent and up to $1,000 in legal costs associated with eviction when eviction is completed within 90 days.

- Vacancy Protection: Continues coverage during the turnover period while the property is being prepared and re-leased until the end of the lease or a new tenant is signed.

- Credit Reporting: Reports on-time rent payments to two major credit bureaus at no additional cost, helping tenants build credit while encouraging consistent payment behavior.

Compared with traditional rent protection options, Vorra offers a significantly faster and more streamlined experience. Coverage can be activated in minutes instead of weeks, approved claims are paid within five business days, and annual protection extends up to $60,000 per unit, exceeding the limits offered by many conventional programs.

Vorra Rent Protection is backed by an A.M. Best A- rated reinsurance carrier, providing financial strength and dedicated claims funding. The company works directly with landlords throughout the process and does not contact tenants regarding coverage.

As rental housing costs continue to rise and economic uncertainty persists, Vorra aims to provide landlords with greater financial stability, allowing them to focus on managing their properties rather than worrying about missed rent payments.

Availability

Vorra Rent Protection is available now to landlords in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Landlords in these states can check eligibility, estimate their exposure with the rent loss calculator, and enroll a property at VorraRent.com. Landlords in other states can register there to be notified as Vorra expands.

About Vorra

Vorra is a landlord rental protection services company that keeps landlords paid when a tenant stops paying. Through one simple program, Vorra protects rental income across job loss, eviction, and re-leasing, and reports on-time rent to help tenants build credit. Vorra Rent Protection is offered as a service contract and is currently available in eleven states, with additional states planned. Learn more at VorraRent.com.

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