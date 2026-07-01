Preferred Cybersecurity & IT Ranked on 2026 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Prestigious List of Global IT Service Providers 

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Preferred Cybersecurity and IT as one of the Best in the Managed Services Industry

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JULY 1, 2026: Preferred Cybersecurity & IT has earned a coveted spot among the world's elite managed service providers, securing recognition on the 2026 MSP 501—the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of MSP excellence. In a year marked by unprecedented competition and rapid industry transformation, Preferred Cybersecurity & IT has proven its ability to deliver exceptional results, demonstrating the financial strength, operational excellence, and innovative capabilities that set industry leaders apart.

For the past 19 years, the MSP 501 has stood apart from simple revenue rankings by demanding a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational efficiency, and business health—making it the gold standard for identifying the world's best-run managed service providers. Unlike traditional lists that reward size alone, the MSP 501 recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustainable growth, recurring revenue strength, profit optimization, and the strategic discipline that defines true industry leadership.

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone to the world's small, medium, and large organizations, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry—they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology developed in collaboration with industry-leading experts, the MSP Summit Board, and past MSP 501 winners. The ranking rewards MSPs with long-term financial health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

MSP Summit is pleased to name Preferred Cybersecurity & IT to the 2026 MSP 501.

"This recognition reflects the work that happens every day across our organization,” said Christine Arden, Founder & COO, Preferred Cybersecurity & IT. "Our deep commitment to being a trusted technology and cybersecurity partner manifests as a genuine care of our clients and the people behind the business. The long-term relationships we have built for over 35 years help our clients operate with peace of mind and a smarter bottom line. We are grateful to be recognized for the hard work by our team over the last few years to transform Preferred into a Cybersecurity-First company and we’re proud to stand with the top MSPs from around the world.”

"The MSP 501 represents far more than a ranking—it's the definitive benchmark for excellence in the managed services industry, and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving the channel community," said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Partners and MSP Summit. "Our team works year-round to provide the insights, connections, and platforms that empower MSPs to grow and thrive in an ever-evolving market. Backed by the power of Informa, a global leader in live events, digital platforms, and research, we leverage unparalleled industry expertise and data-driven intelligence to deliver programs like the MSP 501 that truly matter. This recognition celebrates not just the achievements of these exceptional providers, but the collaborative ecosystem we've built together to drive the channel forward."

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue. The 501 MSPs on the list averaged 10% revenue growth, and recurring revenue made up almost 60% of total revenue. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of security, cloud, AI, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

Background

The 2026 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by The MSP Summit content team. Data was collected online from February to May 2026. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers from all over the world based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors.

About Preferred Cybersecurity & IT

Preferred Cybersecurity & IT is the managed service Provider that belongs in the C-Suite. Founded in 1990 by Christine & Vince Arden, Preferred has evolved into a Midwest leader with a cyber-first focus to help companies bridge their gaps between technology, compliance, security, and business goals.

Preferred specializes in moving companies from reactive, disparate technologies into strategically focused operational maturity. Inspired by their deeply embedded purpose of helping people achieve their greatest potential in work and life, Preferred builds lasting partnerships through a human approach to technology. Discover the Preferred difference at preferredsys.com.

ABOUT CHANNEL PARTNERS, MSP SUMMIT AND THE MSP 501

Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers (MSPs), channel partners, and technology suppliers. Through industry-leading events, educational programming, networking opportunities, and recognition programs, they help channel professionals build stronger businesses, forge valuable partnerships, and accelerate growth.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo is the world's largest independent channel event serving the entire indirect sales channel, while MSP Summit is the premier event dedicated to the managed services community. Together, these events bring thousands of technology advisors, MSPs, vendors, and industry leaders together each year for expert-led education, business development opportunities, strategic networking, and insights into the technologies shaping the future of the channel.

The Channel Partners and MSP Summit portfolio also includes several respected industry recognition programs, including the MSP 501, which honors the world's top-performing managed service providers; MSPs to Watch, recognizing emerging leaders in the managed services industry; the Circle of Excellence Awards, celebrating outstanding leadership and achievement across the channel; and the Channel Partners Tech Advisor Thought Leaders Awards, recognizing influential voices shaping the future of the technology advisor community.

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