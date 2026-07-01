Deputy President Paul Mashatile: BrainSAT and Thuraya Services launch

Programme Director;

Gauteng Premier, Mr Panyaza Lesufi;

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies of South Africa, Minister Solly Malatsi;

CEO of BrainSAT Technologies, Mr Adam Essa;

Distinguished guests;

Good evening.

Before I proceed with the main address, allow me to reaffirm that as government we are deeply conscious of the challenges our nation faces. We are working tirelessly to address issues of illegal migration, ensuring that our borders are managed effectively and that the rule of law is upheld. This is not only about protecting our sovereignty, but also about demonstrating that government listens, cares and acts in the best interests of all South Africans.

Equally, we are speeding up programmes to build a growing economy that creates jobs for our people. It is this commitment to inclusive growth and opportunity that inspired me to accept the invitation to be here today. Tonight’s occasion is not only about technology, but also about the broader vision of a South Africa where every citizen has the chance to thrive.

I am very proud to be here tonight at the launch of BrainSAT Satellite Services and Thuraya Satellite Phones. Tonight, we are not just introducing technology, we are witnessing the writing of a new chapter in South Africa’s digital journey.

As we turn this page, we cannot forget the lessons of the recent past. Many of us will recall the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Space42 pioneered a Proof-of-Concept using satellite technology to connect remote clinics to the internet.

What was once an emergency lifeline has now become the foundation for a future of universal access, reminding us that innovation born of crisis can become the architecture of renewal.

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic, in April 2024, we journeyed to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a working visit. I was accompanied by the then Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini; the then Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Ronald Lamola; and the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Mondli Gungubele.

South Africa maintains positive diplomatic relations with the UAE, evidenced by frequent high-level visits and strong economic collaboration that benefits both nations.

The UAE is a crucial investor in the South African economy, particularly in transport, logistics and renewable energy sectors, demonstrating the robust bilateral partnership between the two nations.

In 2024, bilateral trade reached US$5.22 billion, emphasising the UAE's strategic significance as an economic partner for South Africa in the Middle East and indicating potential for further trade and investment collaboration.

Our working visit was not only to strengthen ties but also to seek knowledge, to secure our digital sovereignty, and to ensure that South Africa would not stand at the margins of the digital revolution.

During the visit, we engaged with telecommunications and digital economy experts, aligning with South Africa's governmental objectives for enhancing technological and digital infrastructure towards Meaningful Universal Connectivity (MUC).

The MUC initiative aims to ensure citizens have access to affordable connectivity anytime, anywhere, with the necessary skills and devices to engage safely in the digital economy.

Notably, the visit included direct engagement with innovative capabilities from Space42 and BrainSAT Technologies, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

The MOU represents more than a formal agreement. It is a commitment to bring world-class satellite and digital communications solutions to South Africa in service of our people. Tonight, here in Johannesburg, we see that commitment becoming a reality.

The launch of BrainSAT Satellite Services and Thuraya Satellite Phones marks an important milestone in our nation's pursuit of secure, resilient and reliable satellite connectivity.

It is a powerful reminder that when vision aligns with partnership, progress is inevitable. This collaboration is a clear indication of South Africa’s readiness to embrace the digital future as well as positioning our country as a leader in Africa’s digital marketplace.

For us as government, this launch is more than the unveiling of devices. It is about preserving dignity and ensuring that every child, whether in a rural village or a bustling city, has equal opportunities to learn, to dream and to succeed.

We want a young boy in a rural village, who once had to walk kilometres just to borrow textbooks from a distant school library, to now have full access to digital connectivity. From his home, he should be able to log into online learning platforms, attend virtual classes, and connect with mentors across the world.

We also want an elderly woman, who used to wait weeks or even months for her children working in the city to visit, to now speak with them daily through video calls. She should be able to receive telehealth consultations without leaving her home and take part in community forums online in the comfort of her home.

As government, we want these stories to become the lived reality of everyone in remote areas, where connectivity is not a privilege for the few, but a right for all, and where opportunity reaches every household, every child and every elder.

Most importantly, we want to ensure connection availability across South Africa’s most connectivity-dependent sectors such as energy, mining, maritime and humanitarian operations. Satellite connectivity is essential for maintaining operational continuity and safety in extreme conditions.

Collaborations with government and private entities will ensure that critical sectors stay connected, thus advancing technological innovations while also protecting the essential lifelines of the economy and society.

However, we must understand that connectivity alone is insufficient. Connectivity must benefit everyone because it is a key engine of upward mobility in this digital age.

As Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council, I carry the responsibility to ensure that our young people are not left behind in this digital revolution. That is why I call on BrainSAT and Thuraya to invest deeply in training programmes, apprenticeships and skills development initiatives.

If we equip our youth with the expertise to design, maintain and innovate within this sector, we secure South Africa’s digital future while empowering a generation to lead in the knowledge economy.

Our partnership must therefore be more about capacity-building, job creation and nurturing talent so that our youth stand at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation.

As government, we are dedicated to enhancing public service accessibility for millions of South Africans. To achieve this, we have implemented the Roadmap for Digital Transformation in Government, aimed at simplifying access to essential services, including grants, ID applications, payment collections and school registrations.

The roadmap outlines a strategy for modernising service delivery through investments in shared systems, improved coordination and the elimination of access barriers.

The launch of Thuraya Satellite Phones and BrainSAT Satellite Services will support the roadmap for digital transformation by providing a resilient infrastructure that supports modern and accessible public services.

This technological foundation is designed to bridge the digital divide, enhance resilience and empower citizens, allowing them to access government services with dignity and ease.

Furthermore, government views connectivity through the lens of the South Africa Connect programme, which aims to provide universal broadband access to all schools, health facilities and government institutions. This initiative focuses on creating an integrated “network of networks” to ensure that connectivity meets the cost and quality requirements of citizens, businesses and the public sector.

The SA Connect initiative aims to enhance connectivity in remote areas of South Africa through a satellite-based communications network. This complements broadband services and addresses the digital divide in society.

The National Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Strategy, developed by the DCDT with various partners, focuses on establishing a South African-owned satellite system to achieve this goal. Additionally, the SATCOM Strategy addresses several government priorities, and the deployment of the satellite system.

The benefits of having a South African-owned satellite system include improved efficiencies in service delivery in rural areas, catalysed economic growth, the development of new industries and markets, the creation of new skills, and increased access to broadband.

We understand that digital connectivity is essential in the modern global ecosystem, as it transforms industries and empowers individuals by breaking geographic barriers. It drives technology and data into practical solutions such as remote education, telemedicine, digital banking and online trade.

It is the power that ensures our SMMEs are no longer confined to the marketplace of the street corner but are able to trade online, reaching customers far beyond their immediate community.

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is equally important that international companies partner with local enterprises, for it is through such collaboration that the benefits of global innovation are firmly rooted in local empowerment.

By working hand in hand with South African companies, these partnerships ensure that advanced technologies are not only introduced but translated into opportunities that strengthen communities, build capacity and safeguard our nation’s development. This ensures that the benefits of global innovation are rooted in local empowerment.

It is commendable that Space42 brings us world-class infrastructure: the Thuraya-4 NGS satellite, the Foresight SAR constellation and Yahclick broadband. BrainSAT guarantees the translation of these global innovations into local empowerment.

Together, these solutions have the potential to redefine the landscape of connectivity in South Africa, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of geography, can participate fully in the digital age.

As I have often said, reliable broadband and satellite connectivity are not merely technological advances; they are instruments of inclusion. In rural villages, townships and remote communities, they bridge the divide between isolation and opportunity.

This is the foundation of a resilient digital economy. It equips farmers with real-time weather and market intelligence, enables small businesses to compete in the digital marketplace, and provides young people with access to the skills and opportunities that will define the jobs of the future.

Ladies and gentlemen, digital transformation is no longer a choice, it is an economic imperative. Around the world, it is driving investment, accelerating innovation, creating sustainable employment and improving the delivery of public services.

Satellite communications are equally strategic, extending connectivity to underserved communities, strengthening national resilience and ensuring that no South African is left behind.

Together, digital innovation and satellite connectivity form the foundation of inclusive growth, digital sovereignty and shared prosperity. The partnership between BrainSAT and its collaborators represents more than the launch of new technologies; it represents an investment in our people, our economy and our future.

Let us therefore embrace this moment with confidence and purpose. Together, we can build a digitally connected South Africa that not only transforms lives at home but also contributes meaningfully to Africa's digital future.

I thank you.

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