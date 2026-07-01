Board of Public Works Approves $1.18 Million for Sports Fields, Recreational Courts, and Playgrounds in Six Maryland Counties

July 1, 2026

Funding approved for DNR’s Program Open Space, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, and Community Parks and Playgrounds programs

The Department of Natural Resources helps Maryland communities access funds for playgrounds, sports facilities, parks, and other outdoor access points. Maryland DNR photo.

The Board of Public Works today approved more than $1.18 million in grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to local governments for sports fields and courts and playgrounds in Allegany, Calvert, Dorchester, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties.

About $455,000 in Program Open Space – Local funding was approved for projects in Dorchester and Frederick Counties. Dorchester will construct a new restroom and storage facility at School Street Park. In Frederick County, the Town of New Market will purchase 1.56 acres of land for the future development of a soccer field complex. The Town of Myersville will improve Bullivant Park with additional parking, benches, and picnic areas, and the Town of Mount Airy will construct a paved path for accessibility at East West Park.

Also approved was $316,000 from the Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Program to fund projects in Calvert and Dorchester counties. Calvert County will remove current basketball courts at Hallowing Point Park and construct new courts. Dorchester County will improve its School Street Athletic Complex with pickleball courts. This program was funded in FY 2022 and FY 2023 to provide grant funds primarily to local governments for park and recreation projects.

About $413,000 of other funding for Western Maryland parks was approved through the Community Parks and Playgrounds program. In Allegany County, the Parris N. Glendening Recreation Complex in Frostburg will receive lighting for its basketball and pickleball courts and the Little League Ballfield in Lonaconing will be expanded with new pickleball courts. Garrett County’s Friendsville Elementary School and Washington County’s Sharpsburg Community Park will both construct inclusive playgrounds.

The Community Parks and Playgrounds program provides funding to municipal governments to restore existing and create new park and recreational facilities throughout the state.

More detailed information on these and other items is available in the Board of Public Works July 1, 2026 meeting agenda.

The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore (represented today by Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller), Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.

Information about these Maryland recreation and land conservation programs:

Program Open Space – Local provides funding for county and municipal governments for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreational land or facilities. Funds are allocated annually to every county and Baltimore City and projects funded are determined by the local government. Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space, along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens. The program is funded by a property transfer tax.

More news on funding approved for Program Open Space, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, Greenspace Equity, Rural Legacy, and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Permanent Easement programs is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Land News webpage.