Sport, Arts and Culture on BASA and DSAC announcement of fourth iteration of the Debut Fund Programme

Business and Arts South Africa (BASA), in partnership with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), has announced the fourth iteration of the Debut Fund Programme, a national creative entrepreneurship initiative that continues to strengthen its impact within South Africa’s creative economy.

Since its inception in 2017, Debut has evolved into one of BASA’s flagship development platforms, supporting emerging creative entrepreneurs from rural and peri-urban communities.

Across successive cohorts, the programme has demonstrated consistent growth in both reach and impact, with participants progressing from early-stage creative ideas to more structured and sustainable business practice.

The announcement of Debut 4 follows the successful completion of the previous cohort, which reflected strong progress in business formalisation, creative enterprise development and increased readiness for market participation.

The outcomes of the most recent cycle reinforce Debut’s role as a long-term pipeline for nurturing viable creative businesses.

Building on this momentum, Debut 4 carries the theme “From Idea to Market, Building Sustainable Creative Businesses” and will run from June 2026 to April 2027.

The programme will support a new cohort of 50 emerging creative entrepreneurs from across South Africa.

Applications open on 30 June 2026 and close on 17 July 2026.

The programme targets South African citizens aged 18 to 35 from rural and peri-urban communities who are actively engaged in creative disciplines and have a clear idea or proof of concept for a creative business.

Eligible disciplines include design and craft, film and multimedia, literary arts, music, performing arts and visual arts.

“Debut has grown into a powerful demonstration of what happens when creative potential is met with structured support. Each iteration has strengthened our understanding of what emerging entrepreneurs need to succeed in a competitive and fast-evolving creative economy. We are proud of the progress made by participants in the previous iteration, many of whom have begun taking meaningful steps toward formalising and growing their creative businesses. Debut 4 builds on this foundation with an even sharper focus on market readiness, sustainability, and long-term impact. Our commitment remains to create real pathways for young creatives to build viable, thriving businesses,” said Nomkhosi Houghton, Debut Fund Programmes Manager.

The selection process will prioritise passion, proof of concept and scalability, with a strong emphasis on transformation, accessibility and potential for growth.

Once selected, participants will enter a structured development journey designed to take them from early-stage ideas to market-ready creative enterprises.

“For the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the beauty of the Debut Fund Programme is that it encourages participants to embrace the asset-based community-driven development model, where they find and source opportunities within their communities where they become custodians and representatives of their heritage and an inclusive present and future. At the same time, participants are cautioned on the importance of agility and the need to be globally competitive, even with feet firmly planted in our national and local soil,” stated Dr Cynthia Khumalo, Director-General for the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

“The Department shall continue to work within principles of inclusion and participation, ensuring a cultural life for all, in this case the creative youth of South Africa. We will keep emphasising accessibility to skills and opportunities, in order to foster innovation and creativity and build local creative economies. In an age of the rapid growth of digital technologies and AI in particular, we shall do even more to develop cultural resilience and build a thriving cultural economy on local resources that can hold its own in the wider world. Our shared vision with BASA is to take forward this initiative and, in partnership with businesses, channel more investment, capital and support towards growing new creative ventures, especially during their early years of the CCI enterprises,” concluded Dr Khumalo.

Applications must be submitted via: https://forms.gle/3EpcJC36wbAdBSnEA

Closing date for applications is 17 July 2026.

DSAC and BASA remain committed to strengthening South Africa’s creative economy by supporting the next generation of creative entrepreneurs and expanding access to opportunity across the sector.

Enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Ms Sinenhlanhla Mdiya

Marketing and Communications Manager: Business and Arts South Africa

Cell: +27 83 625 5323

E-mail: sinenhlanhla@basa.co.za

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